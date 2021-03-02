Tokyo 2020: Number of women on executive board to more than double

Seiko Hashimoto has been appointed as the new President of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee

The number of women on the executive board of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee is expected to more than double in a bid to improve gender equality and restore trust in Games organisers.

The move comes after former president Yoshiro Mori resigned last month after making sexist remarks about women, claiming they talk too much and are driven by a "strong sense of rivalry".

Women currently account for seven of the 35 seats on the executive board. Members have unanimously agreed to increase the board by 10 people to 45.

Former Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori resigned last month

Two other members have also recently stepped down from their roles, meaning there are now 12 vacancies which organisers hope to fill in the coming days with women to bring the total to 19 - roughly 42 per cent of the board.

Ahead of the announcement, President Seiko Hashimoto said improving diversity was essential "in order to recover trust lost through a series of events".

Hashimoto was appointed as the new president on February 18 and admitted the first 12 days in the role had been "hectic" with some difficult challenges.

Thomas Bach said he was not in favour of athletes "jumping the queue" in terms of covid vaccinations

Tokyo 2020 organisers are due to meet virtually on Wednesday, with International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons and other officials to discuss plans and Covid-19 countermeasures for the Games.

"I hope this meeting will be fruitful. There is not much time left until Games time - it is very short," Hashimoto said.

"But we need to cope with every challenge so that the Games will be welcomed by many citizens and people of the world and I will devote my utmost efforts to that."

The next challenge for Tokyo organisers is the torch relay, which is due to begin on March 25 in Fukushima. Spectators will be permitted, but those attending will be asked to applaud rather than cheer and the event could be scaled back or suspended if crowds grow too large.

Around 10,000 torchbearers will carry the flame through 859 locations in Japan's 47 prefectures, ending its journey at the National Stadium in Tokyo for the opening ceremony on 23rd July.

IOC vice-president says Covid-19 vaccine 'encouraged but not compulsory'

Athletes are being encouraged to take the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the Tokyo Olympics but it will not be compulsory, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice-president John Coates has said.

It follows comments made last month by IOC president Thomas Bach who said individual national Olympic committees would coordinate vaccine roll-outs, but that he was not in favour of athletes "jumping the queue".

"Not compulsory, we can't do that," Coates, the head of the IOC's Coordination Commission for the Tokyo Games, told reporters.

"But it is certainly being encouraged and the IOC has an agreement with COVAX where it's helping to facilitate the distribution of vaccines."

Coates also said the Japanese government was expected to make a decision on how many fans could attend the Olympics by April.

"A decision on all of the accredited people and all of those who have bought tickets in Japan will certainly be there," Coates said.

"A final decision will be taken by the Japanese government. It's governments that decide these things on what's safe and, a bit later, probably March, April ... a decision on what venue capacity we are going to have."