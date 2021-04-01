Tokyo Olympics: Marathon runner Stephanie Davis in first group of seven athletes confirmed by Team GB for Games
Chris Thompson shattered his personal best to win British Olympic Marathon and book his place at the Tokyo Games; part-time athlete Stephanie Davis will be joined by Jess Piasecki and Steph Twell in the women's marathon
By PA Media
Last Updated: 01/04/21 10:00am
Trials winners Chris Thompson and Stephanie Davis are among a group of seven athletes who are the first to be officially named in the Great Britain team for the Tokyo Olympics.
Thompson will contest the men's marathon alongside Ben Connor, who was second in last Friday's trials at Kew Gardens, and Callum Hawkins, who gained pre-selection in December 2019 and demonstrated current form and fitness by acting as a pacemaker.
Davis, a part-time athlete who only ran her first marathon in September 2018, set a new personal best in winning the trials and will be joined in the women's marathon in Sapporo by Jess Piasecki and Steph Twell.
Tom Bosworth will contest the race walk after finishing second in the trials, having already achieved the qualifying time.
First athletics athletes on the plane to @Tokyo2020!
6⃣ Marathon runners
1⃣ Race walker
Welcome to #TeamGB!
Proudly supported by @haven. pic.twitter.com/TWJPne6jbM
UK Athletics performance director and Team GB athletics team leader Sara Symington said: "We are really pleased to be announcing the first seven members of the athletics team for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
"I want to congratulate all the athletes on their selection. It is a significant milestone in their careers, and a proud moment for them, their coaches and support teams, family and friends.
"Focus now turns to making sure they are prepared for that start line in Sapporo, so we will be supporting the athletes to achieve their goals at the Games."
Selected marathon athletes: Stephanie Davis, Jess Piasecki, Steph Twell, Ben Connor, Callum Hawkins, Chris Thompson.
Selected 20km race walk athletes: Tom Bosworth.