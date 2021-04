Tokyo Olympics: Athletes set for strict mask rules, according to updated 'playbook'

Britain's Tiffany Porter celebrates winning a medal at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in March

Athletes taking part in the Tokyo Olympics must wear face masks at all times except when eating, drinking, sleeping, training or competing, according to an updated version of the 'playbook' of rules prepared by organisers of the Games.

The playbook also said all people visiting Japan for the Games were required to have a smartphone and to download two apps for health reporting and contact tracing. Athletes will receive a Samsung smartphone, it said.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.