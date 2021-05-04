Sadiq Khan: London mayor says he will explore London Olympic bid if re-elected

Sadiq Khan is seeking re-election as London mayor

Sadiq Khan has said he will look to bring the Olympic and Paralympic Games back to London within 20 years if he is re-elected as the London mayor on Thursday.

The Labour candidate said he will work with "leading figures from sport, government, business and communities" to set up a committee to look into a London bid for the 2036 or 2040 Games, as part of his campaign.

The 2012 Olympic Games were centred around the Olympic Park in East London.

London held the Olympics in 2012

"Exploring a bid for the 2036 or 2040 Olympic and Paralympic Games is the ultimate demonstration of my plan to build a brighter future for London after the pandemic," Khan said ahead of a visit to Earlsfield Amateur Boxing Club in Wandsworth.

"By ensuring the Games are staged across the UK, and visitors encouraged and supported to explore every corner of our country, London 2036 or 2040 could be a huge boost to levelling up our cities and regions."

Khan has been the London mayor since 2016.