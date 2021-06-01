Tokyo 2020: Jade Jones spearheads Team GB's five-fighter taekwondo squad for Olympics

Jade Jones is seeking a third successive gold in the -57kg category following triumphs at London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016

Double Olympic champion Jade Jones will spearhead Team GB's five-fighter taekwondo squad at the forthcoming Games in Tokyo.

The 28-year-old from Wales is seeking a third successive gold in the -57kg category following triumphs at London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016.

Bianca Walkden, who won bronze in Brazil four years ago, and fellow returning Olympian Mahama Cho have also had their selections confirmed by the British Olympic Association, alongside debutants Bradly Sinden and Lauren Williams.

GB taekwondo performance director Gary Hall said in a statement: "It is the largest number of athletes that we have ever qualified.

"Within the team, we have three world champions (Walkden, Jones and Sinden), along with two other fighters (Cho and Williams) who are currently ranked in the top six of the world and have significant medal success under their belts.

"It is an incredibly strong and experienced squad."

Jones made history by becoming Britain's first Olympic taekwondo gold medallist at the home Games nine years ago.

Heavyweight Walkden, a triple world and European champion, competes in the +67kg category, while +80kg fighter Cho narrowly missed the podium in Rio, finishing fourth.

Williams switched from kickboxing to taekwondo after being inspired by fellow Welsh athlete Jones at London 2012 and fights in the -67kg classification. She claimed European Championships gold in 2016 and 2018.

Doncaster fighter Sinden - who has qualified for the -68kg category - became Britain's first male world champion in 2019.