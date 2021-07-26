Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Lauren Williams becomes second Team GB taekwondo medallist of Games

Lauren Williams was making her Olympic debut in Tokyo and already has her sights on the next Games in Paris

Lauren Williams came agonisingly close to claiming Olympic taekwondo gold for Great Britain at the Makuhari Hall in Tokyo before a late burst by her opponent Matea Jelic won the title for Croatia.

The 22-year-old had risen from an injury-ravaged year to blaze into the women's -67kg final and fleetingly looked to have the biggest prize in her sport at her mercy.

But watched by Jade Jones, whose win at the 2012 Olympics inspired Williams to give up a successful junior career in kick-boxing and emulate her hero, Williams lost a three-point advantage with 10 seconds remaining to lose 25-22.

It was a heartbreaking end to a spectacular day for Williams who had carved a one-point advantage at the end of round one, and who turned the tie back in her favour, in the final round with two consecutive two-point trunk kicks heading into the last half-minute.

However Jelic, the world No 1 - who also claimed the European crown with victory over Williams in the final in April - hauled level with a three-point head-kick with nine seconds remaining. Jelic followed up with a body shot which effectively secured her win.

The end of a truly magical Monday. #TeamGB pic.twitter.com/zIxVxuAa5I — Team GB (@TeamGB) July 26, 2021

Despite boasting two European titles to her name, Williams arrived in Tokyo as one of the lesser-known members of the British taekwondo team, partly due to a recurring ankle problem which at one point looked likely to scupper her participation in the Games at all.

A product of the same Blackwood kick-boxing club as Lauren Price, the reigning world boxing champion who is also in Tokyo to compete in the women's middleweight category.

Williams was persuaded to switch to taekwondo after glimpsing Jones win her first gold in London in 2012, and won a place at the sport's elite academy in Manchester through its 'Fighting Chance' programme.

The 22-year-old is fiercely determined and competitive, qualities that were highlighted when she shared her thoughts directly after her final loss.

"It's not enough. I know it's not enough, I had her with 10 seconds to go," Williams said after her final contest. "I messed up, I made a mistake and it's on me.

"I didn't go out there to lose, I went out there to win, I tried my best in that situation and it just didn't happen on the day.

"I'm very happy with how I performed all day, it's gutting in the last 10 [seconds]. But an Olympic silver medal, it's not bad is it?

"I've not had the best preparation at all. But that's not an excuse, I felt good coming here today, I've had injuries, I came out to the Games late as well which damaged my prep. As soon as I got here, I hit the ground running and I was pretty confident going into today, so I'm happy.

"It's been absolutely crazy. For my first Olympic Games, it's been insane. A very good experience, and thanks to The National Lottery for getting me out here, I wouldn't be here without you.

"A big thank you to the people at home. It's been a very good day."

Williams is the second Team GB taekwondo medallist of Tokyo 2020, following Bradly Sinden's silver on Sunday.

She follows in the footsteps of gold medallists Adam Peaty, Tom Pidcock, diving's duo of Tom Daley and Matty Lee, and triathlon silver medallist Alex Yee by finishing on the podium on Monday.