Tokyo Olympics: Charlotte Dujardin becomes Great Britain's most decorated female Olympian with bronze in individual dressage

Charlotte Dujardin's bronze in individual dressage was her sixth Olympic medal, making her Team GB's most decorated female Olympian

Charlotte Dujardin became Great Britain's most decorated female Olympian as she claimed bronze in the individual dressage aboard Gio at the Tokyo Games.

Dujardin had joined rower Dame Katherine Grainger and tennis player Kathleen McKane Godfree on five medals when Team GB took bronze in the team dressage event on Tuesday, and she added her sixth Olympic medal at the end of a dramatic day at Equestrian Park.

Dujardin and her horse Gio were in third place after the penultimate ride of the day, and there was an anxious wait as Germany's Dorothy Schneider and Showtime FRH took to the arena. However they could not do enough to overtake the British pairing and the bronze medal was secured.

Dujardin has now claimed three gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals in her Olympic career, which started at London 2012

This is a breaking Olympics story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

