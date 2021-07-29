Tokyo Olympics: German cycling boss Patrick Moster provisionally suspended for racist remarks

0:38 Patrick Moster was caught making the remarks on German TV and was sent home from the Tokyo Olympics earlier on Thursday Patrick Moster was caught making the remarks on German TV and was sent home from the Tokyo Olympics earlier on Thursday

The sporting director of the German cycling federation has been provisionally suspended by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) after making racist comments during the men's road time trial at the Tokyo Olympics.

Patrick Moster was caught on German TV using derogatory language as Germany's cyclist Nikias Arndt chased Algeria's Azzedine Lagab and Eritrea's Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier on Wednesday.

The German Olympic team had earlier said Moster, who has apologised, would be sent home from Japan, adding he had "violated the Olympic values".

In a statement, the UCI said: "The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announces that its Disciplinary Commission has decided to provisionally suspend the German National Olympic Committee's cycling team Sport Director Patrick Moster following his inappropriate words during the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 men's individual time trial.

"Following the incident on Wednesday 28 July, the UCI Disciplinary Commission urgently examined the matter and considered that Mr Moster's remarks were discriminatory and contrary to basic rules of decency, in violation of article 12.4.017 (d) of the UCI Regulations.

"This decision is without prejudice to the final decision of the UCI Disciplinary Commission or any action that may be taken by Mr Moster's National Federation, the Bund Deutscher Radfahrer.

"The UCI condemns all forms of racist and discriminatory behaviour and strives to ensure integrity, diversity and equality in cycling."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) earlier said it welcomed the decision to send Moster home, after contacting the German Olympic Committee (DOSB) on Thursday.

"We welcome the swift reaction of DOSB not to let him continue in his role and asking him to leave Tokyo to return back to Germany," the IOC said in a statement. "Comments such as these have no place at the Olympic Games."

Arndt, who finished the time trial in 19th place, said he had been appalled by his sports director's "unacceptable" comments.