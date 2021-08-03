Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Jack Laugher takes bronze in 3m springboard diving final

Jack Laugher claimed bronze in the men's 3m springboard

Jack Laugher bagged the third Olympic medal of his diving career with bronze in the men's 3m springboard final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The 26-year-old from Harrogate won gold and silver at Rio 2016 and he completed the set as he claimed a place on the podium as Xie Siyi took top spot, with Chinese compatriot Wang Zongyuan finishing runner-up.

It was a consistent display from Laugher, who did not drop below 81 points in his six dives with a best of 96.9 from his forward four-and-a-half somersaults tuck.

Fellow Briton James Heatly qualified in fourth place but was unable to recover from a disappointing first dive in the 12-strong final and finished ninth.

Laugher was in the podium places throughout the competition, but his third and fourth dives were not quite up to scratch with the judges as he finished on 518.00 points.

Laugher was denied gold by the Chinese pair

Having missed the 2016 Rio Games through injury, two-time world champion Xie, who also triumphed in the men's synchronised 3m springboard in Tokyo, proved to be the class act of the field.

He finished well clear with 558.75 points, with compatriot Wang pipping Laugher to silver on 534.90 points.