Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Keely Hodgkinson wins 800m silver and breaks Kelly Holmes' British record

Keely Hodgkinson won the silver medal in the 800m to claim Team GB's first podium place on the track at Tokyo 2020.

The 19-year-old finished behind the USA's Athing Mu and also broke Kelly Holmes' long-standing national record in the process.

Hodgkinson ran one minute 55.88 seconds to beat Holmes' record which had stood since 1995.

Teammate Jemma Reekie finished fourth after being caught in the final stages by the USA's Raevyn Rogers just as it looked like the British pair would take silver and bronze.

Reekie still claimed a personal best of one minute 56.90 seconds but was beaten to the line by 0.09 seconds.

Alex Bell came seventh in 1.57.66 minutes

More to follow...

