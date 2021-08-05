Tokyo 2020: Holly Bradshaw wins Team GB first-ever medal in pole vault

Holly Bradshaw won the first Olympic pole vault medal in British history after securing bronze in the women's final at Tokyo 2020.

The 29-year-old from Preston cleared 4.85m on her first attempt to beat Greek defending champion Katerina Stefanidi and secure a spot on the podium.

Katie Nageotte was the only athlete to clear 4.90m and claimed the gold medal for the United States, while the Russian Olympic Committee's Anzhelika Sidorova took silver.

Bradshaw has secured her first Olympic medal at the third attempt, after competing in London and Rio, respectively finishing sixth and fifth in the final.

It is Team GB's 51st medal of the Tokyo Games, which equals their medal haul at Beijing 2008, and also the first-ever Olympic medal in the pole vault competition in British history.

Bradshaw failed to match her British record of 4.90m but it was enough to become Britain's second track and field medallist of the Tokyo Games after 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson.

Earlier on Thursday, Team GB picked another bronze medal when Liam Heath came third in the men's K1 200m canoe sprint final at Sea Forest Waterway.

The 36-year-old defending Olympic champion clocked 35.202 seconds to finish third behind Hungary's Sandor Totka, with Italian Manfredi Rizza taking silver.

Matt Walls became Britain's first omnium Olympic champion on Thursday

But the best news for Britain in Tokyo came from the velodrome, where 23-year-old Matt Walls became the men's omnium Olympic champion.

The 23-year-old rode smartly throughout the four-discipline event to win with a comfortable final margin of 24 points from Campbell Stewart of New Zealand while defending champion Elia Viviani of Italy came third.

Walls' gold medal marks the first time Team GB have won the men's omnium at the Olympic Games, with Ed Clancy winning bronze at London 2012 and Mark Cavendish silver at Rio 2016.