Beijing Winter Olympics: Boris Johnson confirms UK diplomatic boycott of 2022 Games

Boris Johnson has confirmed there will be 'effectively' a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, with no ministers or officials from the UK due to attend.

The White House announced on Monday that US government officials would boycott the upcoming Games over China's human rights "atrocities", but American athletes will still travel to compete.

When asked during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday whether the UK would follow suit, Johnson said: "There will be effectively a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, no ministers are expected to attend and no officials."

"I do not think that sporting boycotts are sensible and that remains the policy of the government," he added.

More to follow....

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

