New Year Honours: Jason Kenny knighted and Laura Kenny made a dame as Emma Raducanu receives MBE

Jason Kenny and Laura Kenny with their silver medals for the Men's Team Sprint and Women's Team Pursuit

Olympic cycling champions Jason and Laura Kenny have been awarded a knighthood and damehood respectively in the Queen’s New Year Honours list, while Emma Raducanu added one more prize to her 2021 collection.

Jason, 33, won his seventh gold medal at Tokyo 2020 to make him the most successful British Olympian of all time, while his wife Laura, 29, became the first British woman to win a gold medal at three consecutive Olympics.

Teenage British tennis champion Emma Raducanu is made an MBE after she ended Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam singles champion with a remarkable victory at the US Open in September.

Raducanu said: "It makes me immensely proud and grateful to be listed to receive an MBE from Her Majesty the Queen. This year has been full of amazing surprises for me so to end 2021 with this appointment is very special."

Britain's Olympic and Paralympic stars feature prominently on the honour's list, with Tom Daley made an OBE for services to diving, LGBTQ+ rights and charity after the 27-year-old won his first Olympic title at his fourth Games.

Matty Lee receives an MBE after teaming up with Daly to win the synchronised 10m platform.

Adam Peaty is awarded an OBE after becoming the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title with gold in the 100m breaststroke in Japan.

Others made an OBE are Adam Peaty after becoming the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title with gold in the 100m breaststroke and gymnast Max Whitlock, who retained his pommel horse title to land the third Olympic gold medal of his career.

Swimmers James Guy, Kathleen Dawson, Anna Hopkin and Freya Anderson - team-mates of Peaty during the 4x100m mixed medley relay - all receive the British Empire Medal.

Double gold medallist Tom Dean has also received an MBE along with his 4x200m men's freestyle relay team-mates Duncan Scott, Calum Jarvis and Matthew Richards.

British Swimming performance director Chris Spice is awarded an OBE after overseeing Team GB's best-ever performance in an Olympic swimming competition as they took home eight medals, while British Olympic Association chief executive Andy Anson receives an OBE.

Hannah Mills also becomes an OBE for services to sailing and the environment, with her 470 class sailing gold medal-winning team-mate in Tokyo, Eilidh McIntyre, given an MBE.

The 49er gold medal-winning pairing of Stuart Bithell and Dylan Fletcher-Scott have also been awarded MBEs.

Galal Yafai with his gold in Tokyo

Boxing champions Galal Yafai and Lauren Price are also made MBEs, as have the triathlon mixed relay gold medal-winning quartet of Jonny Brownlee, Jess Learmonth, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee.

Taylor-Brown and Yee also won individual silvers in the women's and men's events respectively.

Track cycling star Matt Walls has been awarded an MBE following his omnium gold, while Beth Shriever and Charlotte Worthington receive the same honour after their gold medals in the BMX racing and freestyle respectively.

Men's cross-country mountain biking gold medallist Tom Pidcock is awarded an MBE, while British Cycling's performance director, Stephen Park, becomes a CBE.

Team GB modern pentathlon champions Joe Choong and Kate French also receive MBEs.

Eight-time Paralympic gold medallist Jody Cundy is awarded a CBE for services to cycling after he became the first British man to medal at seven consecutive games.

Kadeena Cox took home two gold medals in Tokyo

OBEs have been awarded to fellow Tokyo Paralympic champions Kadeena Cox, Hannah Cockroft, Aled Davies, Natasha Baker, Hannah Russell, Bethany Firth and Sophie Wells.

Swimmers Reece Dunn and Maisie Summers-Newton, cyclists Jaco van Gass and Ben Watson, triathlete Lauren Steadman and athletes Owen Miller and Thomas Young are among the other Paralympic gold medallists to be made MBEs.

In football, Steve Holland, the assistant manager of the England men's team, receives an MBE after helping the side reach the final of the Euros, their first major international showpiece since 1966.

Chelsea Women manager Emma Hayes has been awarded an OBE after helping the Blues retain their Women's Super League title in 2021 and reach the Champions League final.

Former footballer Gary Bennett's work for anti-racism education charity Show Racism the Red Card sees him receive an MBE, while former England football captain Bobby Moore's widow Stephanie has been awarded an OBE for services to bowel cancer research funding.

Elsewhere, six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea from Northern Ireland becomes an OBE, while Jamie Jones-Buchanan has been recognised with an MBE for services to rugby league and to the community in Leeds.

Cycling's golden couple rewarded for Olympic feats

Kenny celebrates after winning gold in the Men's Keirin final in Tokyo

Jason and Laura Kenny, who got married after returning from the Rio Olympics in 2016, now have 15 Olympic medals between them.

Jason now has seven gold medals - one more than former team-mate Sir Chris Hoy - and nine medals in total, after adding Keirin gold and team sprint silver in Tokyo to surpass Sir Bradley Wiggins, who has eight in all.

Meanwhile, Laura, who gave birth to son Albie in 2017, recovered from the disappointment of missing out on gold for the first time at the Olympics with team pursuit silver to win gold alongside Katie Archibald in the madison in dominant fashion.

MBE caps off dream year for Raducanu

Emma Raducanu became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977

Raducanu beat fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in a thrilling final to complete a fairytale success at the US Open in New York, which followed a run to the Wimbledon fourth round in July on her Grand Slam main draw debut.

In winning at Flushing Meadows, Raducanu, then 18, set a number of new feats, including becoming the first qualifier in the Open era to win a Grand Slam.

Now aged 19 and the British No 1, she will begin the new year ranked world No 19, having risen from No 343 at the start of 2021.

Full New Year's Honours list for sport

Knighthood:

Jason Kenny, CBE, for services to cycling (Marton, Cheshire).

Order of the British Empire, Dame:

Laura Kenny, CBE, for services to cycling (Marton, Cheshire).

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE):

Andrew Cosslett, former Rugby Football Union chair, for services to rugby union (London).

Jody Cundy, OBE, for services to cycling (Manchester).

Stephen Park, OBE, British Cycling performance director, for services to cycling (Fareham, Hampshire).

Order of the British Empire (OBE):

Andy Anson, British Olympic Association chief executive, for services to sport, particularly during Covid-19 (Wilmslow, Cheshire).

Natasha Baker, MBE, for services to equestrian (London).

Jeanette Chippington, MBE, for services to canoeing (Maidenhead, Berkshire).

Hannah Cockroft, MBE, for services to athletics (Halifax).

Kadeena Cox, MBE, for services to athletics and cycling (Leeds).

Tom Daley, for services to diving, to LGBTQ+ rights and charity (London).

Aled Davies, MBE, for services to athletics, (Peterstone Wentlooge, Newport).

Bethany Firth, MBE, for services to swimming (Newtown, County Down).

Emma Hayes, MBE, Chelsea Women manager, for services to association football (Thame, Oxfordshire).

Hannah Mills, MBE, for services to sailing and the environment (Poole, Dorset).

Stephanie Moore, MBE, Bobby Moore Fund founder, for services to bowel cancer research funding (London).

Adam Peaty, MBE, for services to swimming (Kegworth, Leicestershire).

Jonathan Rea, MBE, for services to motorcycling (Dunadry, County Antrim).

Hannah Russell, MBE, for services to swimming (Chertsey, Surrey).

Michael Sharrock, British Paralympic Association chief executive, for services to athletes with disabilities (Checkendon, Oxfordshire).

David Smith, MBE, for services to Boccia (Swansea).

Chris Spice, British Swimming national performance director, for services to swimming and high-performance sport (London).

Sophie Wells, MBE, for services to equestrianism (Newark).

Max Whitlock, MBE, for services to gymnastics (Bulphan, Essex).

Order of the British Empire (MBE):

Karen Almond, for services to women's rugby union (living abroad).

Freya Anderson, for services to swimming (Wirral).

Gary Bennett, patron, Show Racism The Red Card, for services to anti-racism in football (Houghton, Tyne and Wear).

Stuart Bithell, for services to sailing (Poole, Dorset).

Jonathan Broom-Edwards, for services to athletics (Loughborough, Leicestershire).

Mick Bromby, boxing coach, for services to boxing and the community in Hull.

Jonny Brownlee, for services to triathlon (Bramhope, West Yorkshire).

Ellen Buttrick, for services to rowing (Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire).

Jordan Catchpole, for services to swimming (Beccles, Suffolk).

Louis Cayer, tennis coach, for services to tennis (London).

Joe Choong, for services to modern pentathlon (Bath, Somerset).

Jonathan Coggan, for services to wheelchair rugby (Hertford, Hertfordshire).

Laura Collett, for services to equestrianism (Cheltenham).

David Cowling, for services to wheelchair rugby (Matlock, Derbyshire).

Nick Cummins, for services to wheelchair rugby (Leicester).

Kathleen Dawson, for services to swimming and women in sport (Stirling).

Tom Dean, for services to swimming (Maidenhead, Berkshire).

Reece Dunn, for services to swimming (Plymouth, Devon).

Dylan Fletcher-Scott, for services to sailing (Portland, Dorset).

Kate French, for services to modern pentathlon (Chapmanslade, Wiltshire).

Piers Gilliver, for services to fencing (Gloucester).

Kylie Grimes, for services to wheelchair rugby (Farnham, Surrey).

James Guy, for services to swimming (Bath, Somerset).

Charlotte Henshaw, for services to canoeing (Sutton in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire).

Steve Holland, England football team assistant manager, for services to association football (Leatherhead, Surrey).

Anna Hopkin, for services to swimming (Loughborough, Leicestershire).

Barry Horne, Activity Alliance chief executive, for services to inclusivity in sport (Nottingham).

Calum Jarvis, for services to swimming (Bath).

Jamie Jones-Buchanan, for services to rugby league football and the community in Leeds (Leeds).

Tully Kearney, for services to swimming (Walsall).

Erin Kennedy, for services to rowing (Henley on Thames, Oxforshire).

Jess Learmonth, for services to triathlon (Leeds).

Matty Lee, for services to diving (London).

Fred Magee, for services to association football in East Belfast (Belfast).

Jabeena Maslin, for services to modern pentathlon (Beaminster, Dorset).

Tom McEwen, for services to equestrianism (Tetbury, Gloucestershire).

Eilidh McIntyre, for services to sailing (Portland, Dorset).

Owen Miller, for services to athletics (Dunfermline, Fife).

Stephen Parry, for services to swimming (Manchester).

Phoebe Paterson Pine, for services to archery (Cirencester, Gloucestershire).

George Paul, for services to British Horseracing Heritage (Ipswich).

Daniel Pembroke, for services to athletics (Hereford).

Aaron Phipps, for services to wheelchair rugby (Southampton).

Tom Pidcock, for services to cycling (Leeds).

Lauren Price, for services to boxing (Hengoed, Caerphilly).

Emma Raducanu, for services to tennis (Bromley, Kent).

Giedre Rakauskaite, for services to rowing (Henley on Thames, Oxfordshire).

Matthew Richards, for services to swimming (Bath, Somerset).

James Roberts, for services to wheelchair rugby (Hertford).

Mark Robinson, Royal Yachting Association Olympic performance manager, for services to sailing (Southampton).

Stuart Robinson, for services to wheelchair rugby (Carnforth, Lancashire).

Matthew Rotherham, for services to cycling (Manchester).

Chris Ryan, for services to wheelchair rugby (Welwyn, Hertfordshire).

Duncan Scott, for services to swimming (Stirling).

Paul Shaw, Great Britain wheelchair rugby head coach, for services to wheelchair rugby (Birmingham).

Beth Shriever, for services to bicycle motor cross racing (Cheadle, Greater Manchester).

Chris Skelley, for services to judo (Walsall).

Andrew Small, for services to athletics (Nantwich, Cheshire).

Jack Smith, for services to wheelchair rugby (Stockton on Tees, County Durham).

Oliver Stanhope, for services to rowing (Reading).

Jamie Stead, for services to wheelchair rugby (Normanton, West Yorkshire).

Lauren Steadman, for services to triathlon (Portsmouth).

Laura Sugar, for services to canoeing (Billesdon, Leicestershire).

Maisie Summers-Newton, for services to swimming (Wellingborough, Northamptonshire).

Georgia Taylor-Brown, for services to triathlon (Leeds).

Oliver Townend, for services to equestrianism (Ellesmere, Shropshire).

Jaco van Gass, for services to cycling (Sale, Greater Manchester).

Gavin Walker, for services to wheelchair rugby (Rotherham, South Yorkshire).

Matt Walls, for services to cycling (Oldham, Greater Manchester).

Ben Watson, for services to cycling (Glossop, Derbyshire).

Charlotte Worthington, for services to bicycle motor cross racing (Corby, Northamptonshire).

Galal Yafai, for services to boxing (Solihull, West Midlands).

Alex Yee, for services to triathlon (Leeds).

Thomas Young, for services to athletics (Shepshed, Leicestershire).