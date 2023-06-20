Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Police raid headquarters of organising committee in suspected corruption probe

The Olympic rings set up in Paris

The headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee have been searched by police, organisers said on Tuesday, in a suspected corruption probe.

The Paris organising committee said in a statement that a search was underway at their headquarters in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, and that "Paris 2024 is cooperating with the investigators to facilitate their inquiries."

An official with the financial prosecutor's office said the searches are linked to two investigations based on information provided by an anti-corruption agency.

The official was not authorised to be publicly named, according to prosecutor's office policy.

Paris 2024 did not give any further details, other than the statement

"We do not have anything else to share at the moment," a spokesperson said.

The Olympics will be held from July 26 until August 11, with the Paralympic Games taking place from August 28 until September 6.

