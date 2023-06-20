Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Police raid headquarters of organising committee in suspected corruption probe

The Olympic rings set up in Paris

The headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympics organising committee have been searched by police in a suspected corruption probe just over a year out from the Games.

The Paris organising committee said in a statement that a search was underway at their headquarters in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, and that "Paris 2024 is cooperating with the investigators to facilitate their inquiries."

The Associated Press reported an official with the national financial prosecutor's office saying the searches are linked to two investigations based on information provided by an anti-corruption agency.

The searches of the premises were conducted by anti-corruption and financial crime investigators and the BRDE, the financial brigade of the Parisian police, reported AFP.

Back in 2021, two reports by the French anti-corruption agency (AFA) raised concerns over "risks affecting probity", highlighting procedures over policies and potential conflicts of interests.

In May, Brigitte Henriques previously resigned as the president of France's National Olympic Committee and this latest news is just the latest in a number of sporting scandals in the country recently.

Bernard Laporte, the former French Sports Minister, quit his role as president of the French Rugby Federation in January after being convicted of corruption – just months away from France hosting the men's Rugby World Cup – and French Football Federation president, Noel Le Graet, resigned a month later after accusations of harassment.

Tony Estanguet, head of the Paris 2024 organising committee, has yet to comment and Paris 2024 did not give any further details, other than the statement.

"We do not have anything else to share at the moment," a spokesperson said.

The Olympics will be held from July 26 until August 11, with the Paralympic Games taking place from August 28 until September 6.