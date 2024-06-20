Katie Archibald ruled out of Paris 2024 Olympics after double leg break in bizarre accident

Katie Archibald will be unable to represent Team GB at the Olympic Games in Paris

A bizarre accident has ruled Team GB cyclist Katie Archibald out of the Olympic Games in Paris.

A fall in her garden earlier this week has left two-time Olympic gold medallist Archibald with an array of injuries including a double leg break. She also sustained significant ligament damage.

"I tripped over a step in the garden and managed to, somehow, dislocate my ankle; break my tibia and fibula; and rip two ligaments off the bone," Archibald posted on social media. "What the heck?"

She had surgery to repair some of the damage on Wednesday and expects to be discharged from hospital on Thursday.

But it means Team GB have lost a significant medal hope in the run-up to the Games in Paris.

The Olympic cycling squad is due to be confirmed on Monday in Birmingham.

Archibald was a strong contender for gold in three disciplines: omnium, madison and team pursuit.

"A hundred thank yous for the fabulous doctors, nurses, radiographers, porters, physios, surgeons and more at the Manchester Royal Infirmary," she added.

"A hundred apologies for what this means for the Olympic team, which I've been told won't involve me.

"I'm still processing that bit of news, but thought I better confirm it publicly instead of leaving it to the grapevine (trip hazard and all that)."

Archibald, who won team pursuit gold at Rio 2016 and then topped the podium in the madison alongside Laura Kenny at Tokyo Games in 2021, has had a horrendous time in the last two years.

She missed the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after colliding with a vehicle amid a series of injury setbacks, while her partner, mountain biker Rab Wardell, died suddenly that summer aged 37.

In a statement, British Cycling said: "Earlier this week, Katie Archibald had an accident at home which has resulted in a broken ankle which she has since had surgery on. Following medical advice, this unfortunately means that Katie will be unable to compete at the upcoming Olympic Games.

"We share in Katie's heartbreak over her injury, and the cruel manner in which she has been denied the chance to ride for the medals she so coveted in Paris.

"Our focus is now on providing Katie with the best possible support as she begins her recovery, and we know that the whole cycling community will be right behind her for every step."