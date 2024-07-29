Olympics 2024: Tom Daley and Noah Williams take silver in 10m synchro diving final in Paris

Tom Daley and Noah Williams claimed silver in the 10m synchro diving final at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Daley and Williams produced six brilliant dives to guarantee at least a silver, but were ultimately beaten into the gold medal position by flawless Chinese pair Lian Junjie and Hao Yang, who led from the very first round and finished on 490.35 points.

Daley and Williams finished on 463.44 points, while Canada's Ryan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray took home the bronze.

Nothing could separate Great Britain and Canada in the first two rounds, with both teams tied on 105.00, but a brilliant third dive from Daley and Williams earned them the advantage which they would not relinquish.

Daley was competing at a fifth Olympic Games, returning from a two-year break from diving after he won gold during the delayed 2021 Tokyo Games.

Daley's husband Dustin Lance Black and sons, Robbie and Phoenix, were in attendance, with the 30-year-old having said that being able to dive in front of them at an Olympics was a contributor to his decision to return.

Daley's silver in Paris is his fifth Olympic medal and sees him complete the set, as he secured three bronze medals across his home games in London 2012, Rio 2016 and in the 10m platform at Tokyo to go with his synchro gold.

"It's just so special," Daley told the BBC. "To be here, in Paris, diving in front of my son [Robbie], who actually asked me to come back, it's just so special. He's six years old now and I think he might remember some of this.

"It completes the set. I now have one of every colour."

It's 24-year-old Williams' first Olympic medal, with Daley having changed partners since winning gold in Tokyo with Matty Lee who was ruled out of these Games due to injury.

