Olympics 2024: Alex Yee wins stunning triathlon gold as Great Britain women edge photo finish in the rowing

Alex Yee produced a stunning finish to claim a dramatic gold medal in the men's triathlon on Wednesday as Great Britain's women's quadruple sculls broke Dutch hearts at the line to win gold on the water.

Yee had looked destined to settle for silver as he fell behind Hayden Wilder during the 10km run, only to find an extra gear to conjure a remarkable finish down the stretch to leave the New Zealander in his wake.

The race had initially been due to take place on Tuesday before being postponed due to concerns over bacteria levels in the River Seine, with Olympic organisers clearing the way for both the men's and women's events to go ahead in the early hours of Wednesday following improved results in water testing.

Wilder, who won bronze in Tokyo, looked on course for gold as he made an early move, before being dealt a ruthless reminder of Yee's speed late in the final lap.

France's Leo Bergere also earned a spot on the podium as he claimed bronze shortly after compatriot Cassandre Beaugrand had won gold in the women's race.

GB women edge photo finish

There was further drama in the rowing when Great Britain's women's quadruple sculls crew dug deep to beat the Netherlands at the line for an incredible gold medal.

The quartet of Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw, and Lauren Henry, who became world champions in 2023, turned on the afterburners over the final 250m to pip their rivals in a photo finish, winning it by a margin of 0.15 seconds.

"It has been a long time in the making and I still can't quite believe it," said Scott. "I don't even know if I am emotional yet, that will come. We were so process-driven today, the immensity of what this is, it hasn't come for me. I have just been trying to play it really cool.



"We kept it so cool until right at the end, we knew we had it, we had the confidence, we have done so many hard miles in training. For anyone out there, just go for it. If you think you can, you might just one day and that's the really cool thing about the Olympics."

Great Britain missed out on a men's quadruple sculls medal with a fourth-placed finish behind the Netherlands, Italy and Poland.

Tom Barras, Graeme Thomas, Callum Dixon and Matthew Haywood were fourth at the first 500m marker and were unable to close the gap on their rivals.

The Netherlands took gold ahead of Italy and Poland, with the British crew just two seconds adrift of third spot.

Potter secures bronze in women's triathlon

Image: Beth Potter fought hard to claim bronze for Team GB in Paris

Beth Potter raced to bronze in the women's triathlon on Wednesday morning.

Parisian Cassandre Beaugrand emerged victorious in a thriller as she stormed home with the support of her French fans ahead of Switzerland's Julie Derron.

Beaugrand crossed the line in a winning time of 1:54:55, six seconds ahead of Derron with Potter 15 seconds adrift and Emma Lombardi agonisingly missing out on a medal.

"I'm so happy, I was going for the gold but Cassandre and Julie were too good for me today," Potter told BBC Sport.

"I'm super happy to win bronze, I've come a long way in eight years, I'm so happy to be here.

"I feel like I did it for me but everybody who has helped me over the last eight years and who believed in me."

Great Britain's Tokyo runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown finished sixth after falling behind the lead pack during the run section, with Kate Waugh coming 15th.

It had been reigning champ Flora Duffy who set the tone when she raced into the lead during the swim, Potter though remaining on her tail as she left the water in fifth before a group of 10 formed at the front.

As had been the case earlier in the week, weather played its part once more as the rain-hit streets of Paris caused more chaos with a number of athletes coming off their bikes.

The race began to open up during the transition phase from the bike to run, Taylor-Brown among those to drop back and later admitting to having little left in the tank.

Beaugrand, driven by the noise of her French supporters, pulled away at the beginning of the final lap in the 10km run, a final group of four eventually seeing Lombardi miss out on a podium place as Potter secured bronze.

