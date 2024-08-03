Olympics 2024: Team GB win gold in men's eight rowing and add five bronzes on day eight in Paris

Team GB earned a 10th gold at the 2024 Olympics thanks to a dominant display from the men's eight crew, before adding five further bronze medals on Saturday.

Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charles Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford and cox Harry Brightmore took the lead at halfway and held on to defeat Netherlands by just over a second, with the USA finishing third.

Great Britain's men end the regatta with eight medals - three gold, two silver and three bronze - after only managing two in Tokyo three years ago.

Team GB's medals Gold Rowing men's eights Bronze Rowing women's eights Dressage Windsurfing - Emma Wilson Gymnastics men's floor - Jake Jarman 4x400m mixed relay - Sam Reardon, Laviai Nielsen, Alex Haydock-Wilson and Amber Anning

"It was one hell of a ride back at the end of the boat. We knew the start would be close - the American guys giving it a quite a lot of shouting on the start line, which we were ready for," said Brightmore. "That was a bit of a sprint to the death, we just took it by the scruff of the neck and you can't really ask for much more."

In the women's eight, the Team GB claimed bronze after a gripping battle with Canada for second place, as Romania pulled more than four seconds clear in the second half of the 2,000m course to claim gold.

Image: Britain's Emily Ford, Rowan McKellar, Harriet Taylor, Lauren Irwin, Henry Fieldman, Heidi Long, Annie Campbell-Orde, Eve Stewart and Holly Dunford celebrate bronze in the women's eight rowing final

Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford, Lauren Irwin, Eve Stewart, Harriet Taylor, Annie Campbell-Orde, alongside cox Henry Fieldman, fought with Canada for much of the race but were narrowly edged out.

After the race, brother and sister Emily and Tom Ford embraced. It is the first time since 1908 that a brother and sister have won medals at the same Olympics for Team GB.

"This medal is more than just us lot standing here and us lot in the boat," Emily Ford said. "It's the people past and present, our friends and family, all our support network. So thank you for that. Anyone that's got any ambition, go out there and believe in yourself and do it."

Image: Great Britain's Lauren Irwin (L) and Emily Ford (R) walk out to collect their bronze medals won in the Women's Eight Final at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium

Team GB add bronze in windsurfing, dressage, gymnastics and mixed relay

Image: Emma Wilson broke down in tears after crossing the finish line and earning a bronze medal in windsurfing

Emma Wilson claimed Great Britain's first sailing medal at the Paris Olympics, winning bronze in the women's windsurfing event. She dominated in the early stages of the race off the Marseille coast but was forced to settle for a bronze medal, with Italy's Marta Maggetti taking gold and Israel's Sharon Kantor claiming silver.

Carl Hester, Charlotte Fry and Becky Moody later won bronze for Great Britain in the dressage team Grand Prix Special.

Image: Britain's Charlotte Fry pats Glamourdale during the dressage team Grand Prix final

The British team qualified in third place behind Germany and Denmark, but took an early lead after Moody scored 76.489 per cent aboard Jagerbomb.

Hester was next up on Fame, slightly bettering Moody's mark with 76.520 per cent, with Charlotte Fry was last to ride for Team GB with Glamourdale. While she secured a score of 79.483 per cent, it was only good enough for third behind Germany and Denmark.

Elsewhere, Britain claimed a first medal of the Games in artistic gymnastics as Jake Jarman won bronze on the floor at Bercy Arena.

Image: Jake Jarman scooped Britain's first gymnastics medal at Paris 2024

The 22-year-old went into the final with the highest score in qualifying, but his routine was not quite as clean as that of gold medallist Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines.

In the evening athletics session, Great Britain's 4x400m mixed relay team of Sam Reardon, Laviai Nielsen, Alex Haydock-Wilson and Amber Anning secured Olympic bronze and a new national record.

It was Team GB's first athletics medal in Paris, with a time of 3:08.01, as Netherlands clinched gold from the USA in a thrilling finish.

What else happened on day eight?

Team GB boxer Lewis Richardson said he was "over the moon" after guaranteeing himself an Olympic boxing medal following a split-decision win against Zeyad Eashash. Victory means he is guaranteed at least a bronze medal and will face Mexico's Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Image: Lewis Richardson is the only British boxer left in the competition

Ireland's Kellie Harrington reached her second successive Olympic boxing final after beating Beatriz Ferreira on split decision in the women's 60kg semi-final. Rhys McClenaghan picked up the country's maiden gymnastics gold at the Olympics on pommel horse, where Team GB's Max Whitlock finished fourth in his final Olympic appearance.

Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia stormed to Olympic gold in the women's 100 metres, crossing the line in 10.72 seconds. United States duo Sha'Carri Richardson and Melissa Jefferson claimed second and third respectively, while Team GB's Daryll Neita had to settle for fourth.

Zharnel Hughes and Louie Hinchliffe both qualified for the men's 100m semi-finals, which will take place on Sunday, with Hinchliffe beating reigning world champion Noah Lyles to the finish line in his heat. George Mills qualified for the men's 1500m semi-finals through the repechage.

Amber Rutter goes into the final two women's skeet qualification rounds joint-top of the standings, while Team GB's Tommy Fleetwood is within a shot of the lead going into the final round of the men's golf competition.

Image: Tommy Fleetwood goes into the final day a shot behind Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm

