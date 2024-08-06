Olympics 2024: Britain seal team sprint silver as skateboarding star Sky Brown grabs bronze in Paris

Jack Carlin, Ed Lowe and Hamish Turnbull were forced to settle for Olympic men's team sprint silver for Great Britain as skateboarding star Sky Brown secured a bronze medal, despite dislocating her shoulder before the Games.

The British men took team sprint silver as pre-race favourites the Netherlands broke the world record twice on their way to gold.

In a repeat of the result from the Tokyo Games, the Dutch trio of Harrie Lavreysen, Jeffrey Hoogland and Roy van den Berg retained their title, breaking their own world record in the first round and then again in the final, winning in a time of 40.949 seconds, almost a second up on Team GB.

Carlin, 27, was part of the squad that took silver three years ago alongside Sir Jason Kenny - now the coach - and the retired Ryan Owens, but this was by far the biggest result in the careers of Turnbull, 25, and Lowe, just 20.

Brown lands skateboard bronze

Image: Britain's Sky Brown made it back-to-back Olympic bronze medals

Brown matched her bronze medal in Tokyo with a score of 92.31 in her third of three runs to cap a remarkable comeback, having dislocated her shoulder last month, at the women's skateboard park competition at La Concorde.

The 16-year-old had also been close to tears after appearing to aggravate the injury during the qualifying competition, in which she placed fourth with a score of 84.75 but fell heavily during the last of her three runs.

A tearful Brown had vowed to "fight through" the pain, and her big final run proved enough to return to the Olympic podium.

Image: Brown defied a shoulder injury to claim a medal

A huge run from Australia's Arisa Trew lifted the Australian into first place with Brown sitting second until the last skater, Cocona Hiraki, who also pipped her to silver in Tokyo at the age of 12, edged in front.

Nevertheless, it completed a remarkable comeback for Brown, who sustained a serious knee injury last year, and had also suffered a fractured skull in an accident just over a year prior to the Tokyo Games.

Image: Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix missed out on claiming a second Olympic medal in Paris

Brown said: "This journey since Tokyo has been crazy but watching the levels change at Paris and knowing we all had to push boundaries together has been really cool. Arisa is amazing and the level has changed quite a lot since Tokyo.



"I am a double Olympic medallist. It's really cool and I'm very happy."

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix missed out on claiming a second Olympic medal at Paris 2024 after finishing sixth in the women's 10m platform final.

The 19-year-old qualified for the final after finishing third in Monday's semi-finals and a strong opening dive saw her hovering outside the podium positions in fourth.

However, a poor second round saw her slip down the table after scoring 62.40 and she was seventh after the fourth round.

She finished strongly with 81.60 on her final dive, but had to settle for a sixth-placed finish.

Despite a frustrating performance in the individual competition, Spendolini-Sirieix has already claimed one medal at these Games in the 10m synchronised event with partner Lois Toulson last week.

China's Quan Hongchan finished with gold in Tuesday's individual event after setting the standard in the first round, scoring a perfect dive to finish with 90 points and claimed the top spot with an impressive 425.60.

Her teammate Chen Yuxi took silver, with North Korea's Kim Mi-rae finishing with bronze.

What happened on the track this morning?

Image: Laura Muir is taking part in her third Olympics

Tokyo silver medallist Laura Muir comfortably qualified for the women's 1500m semi-finals after finishing second in her heat at the Stade de France.

The Scottish athlete needed to land in the top six to book her spot and she accomplished that in 3:58.91, seven one hundredths of a second behind Ethiopia's heat winner, Gudaf Tsegay.

Muir, taking part in her third Olympics, said: "Ultimately it was all about trying to qualify for the semi-finals without any hiccups. I did that and it felt really smooth.

"I'm not thinking about the final yet, it is all about the semi-final. It is so easy to get carried away.

"I've been here many times before and always made the final but I never took it for granted. All the focus is on reaching that final."

She will be joined in Thursday's semi-finals by Georgia Bell, who was crowned British 1500m women's champion in June.

Victoria Ohuruogu needed a first place finish to escape her own repechage round and clocked a season's best 50.59 seconds to see herself through to the women's 400m semi-final.

