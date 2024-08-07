Olympics 2024: Matthew Hudson-Smith narrowly misses out on men's 400m gold to Quincy Hall

Matthew Hudson-Smith narrowly missed out on gold to USA's Quincy Hall in a dramatic men's 400m final at the Paris Olympics.

Hudson-Smith led into the final straight but Hall came roaring back and pipped the Briton by 0.04s as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga took bronze.

Hall had never won a major individual athletics title before and Hudson-Smith was visibly frustrated to be beaten, having come into the event with the fastest time this year.

Hudson-Smith, who won silver at the World Championships last year, ran a national record time of 43.44, just behind the 44.40 of Hall.

He was hoping to become the first British champion in the men's 400m since Eric Liddell 100 years ago at the 1924 Paris Olympics.

"Sometimes the journey is better than the outcome and it's been a hell of a journey," Hudson-Smith told the BBC.

"I'm just grateful. I've come away with an Olympic silver. Not many people in the world can say that.

Image: Quincy Hall pipped Matthew Hudson-Smith on the line in the men's 400m

"I've been the bridesmaid twice now. My time is coming, so I'm happy, I'm grateful.

"I saw my family. I didn't even know they were here! That was a shock. I hate them watching me as well. My mum and dad don't really watch me because they hate it, just as much as I hate them watching.

"It's crazy that they came and it's been a hell of a journey."

It's the second consecutive night a Team GB athlete has been pipped on the line by an American at the Stade de France after Josh Kerr lost out to Cole Hocker in an equally thrilling men's 1500m.

Image: Matthew Hudson-Smith says he's "grateful" after he won his first Olympic medal

Hudson-Smith says he didn't know Hall was catching him in the final 50m, despite appearing to glance at the screens in the stadium.

"I set out exactly the way my coach told me to. We knew it would come down to the last 50m," he added.

"He had another gear, I hit the gear too late and he had another step on me when he came up.

"But, it's just the start. My time will come, it's just a matter of time."

What else happened in athletics?

Elsewhere on the track on Wednesday, Britain's Amber Anning qualified for the women's 400m with a personal best time.

Ireland's Rhasidat Adeleke also reached the final but this year's best 400m female runner, Jamaica's Nickisha Pryce, was knocked out, along with Brits Victoria Ohuruogu and Laviai Nielsen.

USA's Noah Lyles is still on course to complete the sprint double of winning the men's 100m and 200m, but he was second in his semi-final and looked far from his best.

Image: Noah Lyles won bronze in the men's 200m in Tokyo

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali successfully defended his men's 3000m steeplechase Olympic title after a dramatic final lap.

American Kenneth Rooks led out the last lap but took silver and Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot claimed bronze.

Australia's Nina Kennedy won gold in the women's pole vault final, registering a season's best height of 4.90m to edge out defending Olympic champion Katie Moon of the USA as Canada's Alysha Newman took bronze with a new national record of 4.85m.

Jamaica's Roje Stona won gold in the men's to upset world record holder Mykolas Alekna of Lithuania, who took silver.

Australia's Matthew Denny went one better than Tokyo to claim bronze.