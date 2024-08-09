Olympics 2024: Team GB gold medal winners in Paris plus full medal table

Who has impressed for Team GB at the Olympics? We look at every athlete to have won a medal for Great Britain during the 2024 Summer Games in Paris...

UK Sport - the body responsible for distributing public money to Olympic sports and their athletes - set a target to win a minimum of 50 medals in Paris, which they reached on Day 12 on the Games, with an additional expectation set to finish in the top five in the medal table.

Team GB's total is set to be their lowest since the 2008 Beijing Games, where they won 19 golds in their 51 medals. Great Britain's highest gold medal total was 29 in 2012, with 65 medals won in total on home soil in London, before claiming a record 67 medals in Rio four years later.

Keely Hodgkinson reflects on her gold medal winning performance in the Women's 800m in Paris and sets the world record as her next target.

The Tokyo Olympics saw Team GB win 22 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze medals, with this year's Games likely to result in the fewest Great Britain gold medals since they returned nine golds from the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

There have still been plenty of success stories from Team GB throughout the 2024 Games and across a variety of sports, including Great Britain passing 1,000 medals at a Summer and Winter Olympics in the modern era.

Here's a breakdown of every medal won by Great Britain and the sports they earned them in...

Team GB gold medals: 14

(As of 12.30pm on August 9)

July 29 - Equestrian - Team Eventing - Ros Canter, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen

July 29 - Cycling - Men's Cross-Country - Tom Pidcock

Team GB Olympic gold medalist Tom Pidcock overtook Frenchman Victor Koretzky at the end of the race and was booed by the home crowd after crossing the line.

July 30 - Shooting - Men's trap - Nathan Hales

July 30 - Swimming - Men's 4x200m freestyle relay - Matt Richards, Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, James Guy

July 31 - Triathlon - Men's triathlon - Alex Yee

July 31 - Rowing - Women's quadruple sculls - Laura Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw

August 2 - Rowing - Women's lightweight double sculls - Emily Craig, Imogen Grant

August 2 - Gymnastics - Women's trampoline - Bryony Page

Team GB's Bryony Page couldn't contain her excitement after winning gold in women's trampolining, admitting 'she's over the moon'.

August 2 - Equestrian - Team jumping - Scott Brash, Ben Maher, Harry Charles

August 3 - Rowing - Men's eight - Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charlie Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford, Harry Brightmore (cox)

August 5 - Cycling - Women's team sprint - Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane, Katy Marchant

Cyclist Katy Marchant says she knew Team GB were capable of something special after winning gold in the women's team sprint, smashing the world record three times in the process.

August 5 - Athletics - Women's 800m - Keely Hodgkinson

August 8 - Sailing - Women's kite - Ellie Aldridge

August 9 - Sport climbing - Men's boulder and lead - Toby Roberts

Team GB silver medals: 17

(As of 12.30pm on August 9)

July 27 - Cycling - Women's road time trial - Anna Henderson

July 28 - Swimming - Men's 100m breaststroke - Adam Peaty

July 29 - Diving - Men's 10m synchronised - Tom Daley, Noah Williams

Hear from Olympic silver medal-winning duo Tom Daley and Noah Williams about their partnership and how it earned them both a medal, plus what the future may have in store.

July 29 - Canoeing - Men's slalom C-1 - Adam Burgess

July 29 - Swimming - Men's 200m freestyle - Matt Richards

July 31 - Cycling - Men's BMX freestyle - Kieran Reilly

August 1 - Rowing - Women's four - Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave, Rebecca Shorten

August 2 - Rowing - Men's pair - Ollie Wynne-Griffith, Tom George

August 2 - Swimming - Men's 50m freestyle - Ben Proud

August 2 - Swimming - Men's 200m individual medley - Duncan Scott

August 4 - Shooting - Women's skeet - Amber Rutter

August 4 - Golf - Men's individual - Tommy Fleetwood

Team GB's Tommy Fleetwood says he gave his all to try and claim the gold after taking Olympic silver in the men's golf.

August 5 - Canoeing - Men's kayak cross slalom - Joe Clarke

August 6 - Cycling - Men's team sprint - Jack Carlin, Ed Lowe, Hamish Turnbull

August 6 - Athletics - Men's 1500m - Josh Kerr

Josh Kerr remains steadfast in his pursuit of Olympic 1500m gold and will use his silver medal at Paris 2024 as motivation.

August 7 - Athletics - Men's 400m - Matthew Hudson-Smith

August 7 - Cycling - Men's team pursuit - Ethan Hayter, Dan Bigham, Ethan Vernon, Charlie Tanfield, Oliver Wood

Team GB bronze medals: 21

(As of 12.30pm on August 9)

July 27 - Diving - Women's 3m synchronized - Yasmin Harper, Scarlett Mew Jensen

July 28 - Canoeing - Women's slalom K1 - Kimberley Woods

July 29 - Equestrian - Individual eventing - Laura Collett

July 31 - Triathlon - women's triathlon - Beth Potter

July 31 - Diving - Women's 10m synchronised - Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, Lois Toulson

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson reflect on their Olympic experience after having won bronze last week in the women's synchronised 10 metre platform diving.

August 1 - Rowing - Women's double sculls - Becky Wilde, Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne

August 1 - Rowing - Men's four - Oli Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge, Freddie Davidson

August 2 - Diving - Men's 3m synchronized - Anthony Harding, Jack Laugher

August 3 - Rowing Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford, Lauren Irwin, Eve Stewart, Hattie Taylor, Annie Campbell-Orde, Henry Fieldman (cox)

August 3 - Sailing - Women's' windsurfing (iQFoil competition) - Emma Wilson

August 3 - Equestrian - Team dressage - Lottie Fry, Carl Hester, Becky Moody

August 3 - Gymnastics - Men's floor - Jake Jarman

August 3 - Athletics - Mixed 4x400m relay - Sam Reardon, Laviai Nielsen, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Amber Anning

August 4 - Equestrian - Individual dressage - Lottie Fry

August 4 - Gymnastics - Men's vault - Harry Hepworth

August 5 - Triathlon - Mixed relay - Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Sam Dickinson, Beth Potter

August 5 - Canoeing - Women's K1 - Kimberley Woods

August 6 - Skateboarding - Women's park - Sky Brown

August 6 - Boxing - Men's welterweight - Lewis Richardson

Team GB's Lewis Richardson says his defeat to Mexico's Marco Verde was hard to take but says he is now targeting turning pro after securing Olympic bronze.

August 7 - Cycling - Women's team pursuit - Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris, Jessica Roberts

August 8 - Cycling - Women's keirin - Emma Finucane

