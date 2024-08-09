Olympics 2024: Team GB gold medal winners in Paris plus full medal table

Full list of Team GB's gold, silver and bronze medals at Paris Olympics; Team GB have won 52 medals so far (as of 2pm on August 9), including 14 gold; USA currently leads medal table ahead of China, Australia and hosts France
Friday 9 August 2024 14:47, UK
Who has impressed for Team GB at the Olympics? We look at every athlete to have won a medal for Great Britain during the 2024 Summer Games in Paris...
UK Sport - the body responsible for distributing public money to Olympic sports and their athletes - set a target to win a minimum of 50 medals in Paris, which they reached on Day 12 on the Games, with an additional expectation set to finish in the top five in the medal table.
Team GB's total is set to be their lowest since the 2008 Beijing Games, where they won 19 golds in their 51 medals. Great Britain's highest gold medal total was 29 in 2012, with 65 medals won in total on home soil in London, before claiming a record 67 medals in Rio four years later.
The Tokyo Olympics saw Team GB win 22 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze medals, with this year's Games likely to result in the fewest Great Britain gold medals since they returned nine golds from the 2004 Olympics in Athens.
There have still been plenty of success stories from Team GB throughout the 2024 Games and across a variety of sports, including Great Britain passing 1,000 medals at a Summer and Winter Olympics in the modern era.
Here's a breakdown of every medal won by Great Britain and the sports they earned them in...
(As of 12.30pm on August 9)
July 29 - Equestrian - Team Eventing - Ros Canter, Laura Collett, Tom McEwen
July 29 - Cycling - Men's Cross-Country - Tom Pidcock
July 30 - Shooting - Men's trap - Nathan Hales
July 30 - Swimming - Men's 4x200m freestyle relay - Matt Richards, Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, James Guy
July 31 - Triathlon - Men's triathlon - Alex Yee
July 31 - Rowing - Women's quadruple sculls - Laura Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson, Georgie Brayshaw
August 2 - Rowing - Women's lightweight double sculls - Emily Craig, Imogen Grant
August 2 - Gymnastics - Women's trampoline - Bryony Page
August 2 - Equestrian - Team jumping - Scott Brash, Ben Maher, Harry Charles
August 3 - Rowing - Men's eight - Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charlie Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford, Harry Brightmore (cox)
August 5 - Cycling - Women's team sprint - Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane, Katy Marchant
August 5 - Athletics - Women's 800m - Keely Hodgkinson
August 8 - Sailing - Women's kite - Ellie Aldridge
August 9 - Sport climbing - Men's boulder and lead - Toby Roberts
(As of 12.30pm on August 9)
July 27 - Cycling - Women's road time trial - Anna Henderson
July 28 - Swimming - Men's 100m breaststroke - Adam Peaty
July 29 - Diving - Men's 10m synchronised - Tom Daley, Noah Williams
July 29 - Canoeing - Men's slalom C-1 - Adam Burgess
July 29 - Swimming - Men's 200m freestyle - Matt Richards
July 31 - Cycling - Men's BMX freestyle - Kieran Reilly
August 1 - Rowing - Women's four - Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave, Rebecca Shorten
August 2 - Rowing - Men's pair - Ollie Wynne-Griffith, Tom George
August 2 - Swimming - Men's 50m freestyle - Ben Proud
August 2 - Swimming - Men's 200m individual medley - Duncan Scott
August 4 - Shooting - Women's skeet - Amber Rutter
August 4 - Golf - Men's individual - Tommy Fleetwood
August 5 - Canoeing - Men's kayak cross slalom - Joe Clarke
August 6 - Cycling - Men's team sprint - Jack Carlin, Ed Lowe, Hamish Turnbull
August 6 - Athletics - Men's 1500m - Josh Kerr
August 7 - Athletics - Men's 400m - Matthew Hudson-Smith
August 7 - Cycling - Men's team pursuit - Ethan Hayter, Dan Bigham, Ethan Vernon, Charlie Tanfield, Oliver Wood
(As of 12.30pm on August 9)
July 27 - Diving - Women's 3m synchronized - Yasmin Harper, Scarlett Mew Jensen
July 28 - Canoeing - Women's slalom K1 - Kimberley Woods
July 29 - Equestrian - Individual eventing - Laura Collett
July 31 - Triathlon - women's triathlon - Beth Potter
July 31 - Diving - Women's 10m synchronised - Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, Lois Toulson
August 1 - Rowing - Women's double sculls - Becky Wilde, Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne
August 1 - Rowing - Men's four - Oli Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge, Freddie Davidson
August 2 - Diving - Men's 3m synchronized - Anthony Harding, Jack Laugher
August 3 - Rowing Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford, Lauren Irwin, Eve Stewart, Hattie Taylor, Annie Campbell-Orde, Henry Fieldman (cox)
August 3 - Sailing - Women's' windsurfing (iQFoil competition) - Emma Wilson
August 3 - Equestrian - Team dressage - Lottie Fry, Carl Hester, Becky Moody
August 3 - Gymnastics - Men's floor - Jake Jarman
August 3 - Athletics - Mixed 4x400m relay - Sam Reardon, Laviai Nielsen, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Amber Anning
August 4 - Equestrian - Individual dressage - Lottie Fry
August 4 - Gymnastics - Men's vault - Harry Hepworth
August 5 - Triathlon - Mixed relay - Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Sam Dickinson, Beth Potter
August 5 - Canoeing - Women's K1 - Kimberley Woods
August 6 - Skateboarding - Women's park - Sky Brown
August 6 - Boxing - Men's welterweight - Lewis Richardson
August 7 - Cycling - Women's team pursuit - Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris, Jessica Roberts
August 8 - Cycling - Women's keirin - Emma Finucane
