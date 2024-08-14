Los Angeles Olympics 2028: Hip hop legend Dr Dre says he is 'serious' about competing in archery at next Games

Music icon Dr Dre says he wants to compete for the USA in archery at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

During an interview on Entertainment Tonight, the 59-year-old revealed that he practices in his garden from longer range than is required at the Games.

Dr Dre, whose real name is Andre Romell Young, is a legendary hip-hop rapper and producer who has gone on to become a hugely successful businessman.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Olympics correspondents Geraint Hughes and Miriam Walker-Khan reflect on Team GB's success, the biggest stories and a look ahead to LA 2028

"I'm trying to try out for the Olympics in 2028," he said.

"I'm deadass serious.

"I actually started playing around with archery in junior high (school).

Image: Dr Dre performed in Los Angeles during the closing ceremony for the Paris Games

"I stopped for a while and then my son bought me a setup, I don't remember whether it was for my birthday or Father's Day or something like that, so I have set it up in my backyard.

"I have it set up in my backyard and I heard qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet. I practice at 90."

Archery returned to the Olympic programme in 1972, and currently sees 64 men and 64 women compete in individual, team and mixed team events.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hip hop legend Snoop Dogg took part in the Olympic torch relay before the opening ceremony in Paris

Dr Dre performed in Los Angeles during the Paris Games closing ceremony over the weekend, providing a preview with long-time collaborator Snoop Dogg of the California flavour that will be brought to the 2028 event.

While it's not totally clear how serious Dr Dre's aspirations are, it would be unwise to rule out more success in the hip hop mogul's next episode.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.