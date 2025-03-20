IOC president election: Sebastian Coe's bid fails as Kirsty Coventry becomes first woman and first African voted into role

Sebastian Coe's bid to become president of the International Olympic Committee has ended in defeat, with Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe winning the vote.

Coe, 68, had said occupying the Olympic Movement's highest office was a role he had been "training for for the best part of his life", but a majority of IOC members instead gave their backing to Coventry in the first round of voting.

The 41-year-old becomes the first woman and first African in the post.

Coventry's victory at the IOC Session in Greece was announced by current president Thomas Bach, who will officially hand over the reins on June 24.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lord Coe accepts defeat to Kirsty Coventry in the IOC Presidential vote but says he welcomes the fact that it it a former Olympic athlete who will take up the role.

Victory for Coe would have been the peak of a stellar career in sports administration which followed great success in track and field, where he won Olympic gold in the 1500m at the 1980 and 1984 Olympic Games.

Coe led the bid and organising teams for the London 2012 Games and was the chairman of the British Olympic Association from 2012 to 2016. Since 2015 he has been president of World Athletics.

Image: New IOC president Kirsty Coventry beat Sebastian Coe in the race for one of the most powerful roles in global sport

More recently, Coe chaired the Old Trafford Regeneration Task Force, which has recommended Manchester United build a new 100,000-seater stadium as part of a wider project to regenerate the surrounding area.

He sought to reform the IOC from within, stating earlier in his campaign that "too much power is in the hands of too few people".

He had also vowed to protect the female sport category.

"If you do not protect it, or you are in any way ambivalent about it for whatever reason, then it will not end well for women's sport," Coe said when he launched his campaign last year. "I come from a sport where that is absolutely sacrosanct."

'An extraordinary moment'

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

However, a majority of 49 out of the 97 IOC members eligible to vote selected Coventry to lead the organisation. She will now serve an eight-year term as president.

Coe only received eight votes, to finish third behind Coventry and Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr (28 votes).

Coventry said in her acceptance speech: "This is an extraordinary moment. As a nine year old girl, I never thought that I would be standing up here one day getting to give back to this incredible movement of ours.

"This is not just a huge honour, but it is a reminder of my commitment to every single one of you that I will lead this organisation with so much pride, with the values at the core, and I will make all of you very, very proud and hopefully extremely confident in the decision that you've taken today."

Coventry, seen in some quarters as the preferred candidate of outgoing president Bach, won gold in the 200 metres backstroke at the 2004 and 2008 Olympic Games, out of a total of seven medals she won overall.

She was elected to the IOC Athletes' Commission and served from 2013 to 2021. She was then voted in as an individual IOC member in 2021.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

British Olympic Association CEO, Andy Anson, said: "The British Olympic Association warmly congratulates Kirsty Coventry who has today become the first female and tenth President of the International Olympic Committee.

"We know her well and look forward to working together to grow the Olympic Movement's global relevance and commercial success."

'Coventry elected in less than two minutes'

Sky Sports News senior reporter Geraint Hughes:

"The interesting thing is that the decision was done inside one round of voting.

"We never thought it would happen so soon, we thought it would go through multiple rounds of voting, but it was done with one - it took less than two minutes for Coventry to be voted in.

"One of the reasons Coventry may have got over the line so early, from what we were hearing behind the scenes, is that she was the incumbent president's pick. Coventry was Thomas Bach's candidate to replace him, and when you've got the current president, who has been there for 12 years in a large position of power, lobbying for you, it's hard for the other six to compete.

"There have only ever been nine presidents in the history of the IOC, all of whom were men, but for the first time, the 10th is a woman. When I've sat in at IOC conventions, they are absolutely dominated by men, so this visibility is a big deal."