Fred Kerley: US sprinter provisionally suspended for anti-doping 'whereabouts failures', says Athletics Integrity Unit

US sprinter Fred Kerley has been provisionally suspended for alleged "whereabouts failures" under anti-doping regulations, according to the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

In response, lawyers for the 30-year-old athlete released a statement via Kerley's official X account, asserting his intent to challenge the suspension.

"Fred Kerley has already notified the AIU that he intends to contest the allegation that he violated anti-doping rules related to whereabouts failures," it read.

"He strongly believes that one or more of the alleged missed tests should be set aside - either because he was not negligent or because the Doping Control Officer failed to take reasonable steps to locate him at his designated location."

The statement concluded that Kerley would refrain from further comment "out of respect for the process" and looks forward to presenting his case before the appointed hearing panel.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Kerley is a heavyweight of global athletics, having won silver in the 100 meters at the Tokyo Olympics and bronze at Paris 2024. He is also a six-time World Championships medallist.

Shortly after the AIU announcement, Kerley posted defiantly on X: "You can try to break me in the storm, but all you're doing is giving me a better story at the finish line."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Legal troubles

Kerley's suspension comes amid ongoing legal issues.

In May, he was charged in Florida with allegedly punching a female hurdler who also competed in the Olympics.

That incident followed a January 2 arrest in Miami Beach, where he was accused of punching a police officer. Officers reportedly used a Taser during the arrest.

His legal team maintains that Kerley is innocent of both charges.