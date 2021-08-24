Tokyo Paralympics: Mood in ParalympicsGB camp extraordinary, says Chef de Mission Penny Briscoe

Aled Davies has been selected as one of the co-captains of the the ParalympicsGB athletics team

Penny Briscoe, ParalympicsGB's Chef de Mission, says the mood in their camp is "extraordinary" as ParalympicsGB's athletes perform their final preparations ahead of the delayed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

A British team made up of 227 athletes across 19 of the 22 Paralympic sports are gearing up to commence competition in Japan after a challenging build-up severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Briscoe says the athletes she has encountered cannot wait to get started.

"I think it's fair to say the mood in the camp is extraordinary. It's a mix of excitement, anticipation and elation," she said.

"The athletes are just pinching themselves. One of the shooters who has just landed said 'I didn't believe it until I touched down in Tokyo'.

"I think we're in good shape, and as a team we're really looking forward to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games."

Sally Munday, the chief executive of the UK Sport which allocates funding to Olympic and Paralympic sports, backed the team to add to the feel-good factor generated by Team GB at the Olympic Games.

"We know that there's a glow that will already be around the British team there now in Tokyo and that the Paralympian delegation is going to create even more extraordinary moments to engage us as they prepare to realise their own dreams at the Games," she said.

"We also know that the journey to the start line for a lot of our athletes has not been easy.

"Whilst managing their own personal and sporting challenges, they've had extended periods of shielding and lack of competition because of the pandemic.

The social model says people are disabled by barriers in society, not by their impairment.



Not everyone uses the social model and that’s ok. How anyone chooses to talk about their impairment is up to them.



2/2



Find out more on the @scope website: https://t.co/nnAWaHikbd — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) August 21, 2021

"Paralympians are all too aware of the challenges that we've all dealt with in the last 18 months, but it has impacted them in the most extraordinary way. But we know that they are here and ready now to make us all proud."

Unlike the Olympic squad, British Paralympians compete in the knowledge that funding for the Paris 2024 cycle has been secured, with the government announcing a £232m package just over a week ago.

Munday said uncertainty over funding had the potential to be "an unnecessary distraction" to athletes and support staff who rely on it, but said in any case the athletes were focused on the "here and now" of Tokyo.

Briscoe added that COVID-19 protocols among the British delegation were robust, with just one positive case so far confirmed.

A staff member working with the para-swimming team tested positive, which led to two athletes being identified as close contacts. The athletes in question were able to continue training but taking all the isolation measures required.

"The process that is in place is very robust and there is 100 per cent adherence from Paralympics GB in terms of being part of the solution of a safe, secure, and successful Games here in Tokyo," she said.

Briscoe shared that the entire delegation had been offered the opportunity to be double vaccinated ahead of the Games, and said the take-up had been around 99 per cent.