Paralympic dream for British Down syndrome swimmers at first national championships

Mark Evens' dream is to compete at the Paralympics

Down syndrome athletes will take part in their own British Swimming Championships for the first time, which could pave the way for their inclusion in Great Britain's team at the Paralympics.

The competition will not only enable swimmers to win trophies, but to also achieve British records.

It is hoped that will shine a light on those with Down syndrome, enabling them to compete on a level playing field, against others with Down syndrome around the world.

"I would like to take part in the Paralympics," Mark Evens, who has Down syndrome, told Sky Sports News.

"It has been my dream since I was little. I always wanted to go there. It would prove to other people that I might not be a pretty face, but at least I can break a few records."

Those with Down syndrome are able to compete at the Paralympics in the intellectual impairment category (S14). However, that banding is highly competitive, with others often being physically stronger.

Manager Neil Lacey is calling for change.

"The thing about Down syndrome is that they have learning disabilities, but also physical disabilities," Lacey told Sky Sports News.

"They are generally short in stature and have poor muscle tone. This competition will showcase our swimmers, and show that they compete to a very high standard within their own peer group.

"We hope that could then move forward to people looking at Down syndrome and saying: 'Okay, it is a strong enough classification to say this could stand on its own or even belong to another classification, which is not as hard'.

"It is comical really when you see some of our swimmers, quite short in stature, stood next to other S14 swimmers, who are sometimes two foot taller than them.

"I mean they still compete just as hard, and give it a good go, but there is obviously a physical difference there."

Lacey's son has Down syndrome. He says swimming has completely transformed his lifestyle. Indeed, swimming has huge benefits for those with disabilities because there are no weight-bearing issues in the pool. It can also help to build self-esteem and confidence, with many making life-long friends.

It makes me so proud to be British. Whatever you want to do, whether you have a disability or not, you can do anything you want to do. Caroline Faithfull

Breaking down with emotion, swimmer Caroline Faithfull said she could not wait for the British Swimming Championships.

"Our dream is to get medals", she explained.

"We want everyone to see, especially Boris Johnson and anybody on TV. I want, not just the team, but for me personally, my family to look down and say: 'That is our person on the team. That makes us proud'.

"It makes me so proud to be British. Whatever you want to do, whether you have a disability or not, you can do anything you want to do."

Down Syndrome Swimming Great Britain will take part in the World Championships in Portugal next month, before gearing up for the British Championships in November.