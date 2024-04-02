Adam Peaty qualifies for Paris Olympics with win at Aquatics GB Swimming Championships

Adam Peaty booked his place at the Paris Olympics

Adam Peaty secured his place at the Paris Olympics as he raced to victory in the 100m breaststroke at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championships in London on Tuesday.

The Tokyo gold medallist finished first in a year-leading time of 57.94 seconds to make the latest statement on his return to top form.

The 29-year-old had registered a time of 58.53 seconds during the heats, which would have won him gold at the World Championships.

Peaty will enter Paris as a three-time Olympic champion after triumphing twice in the 100m breaststroke as well as winning the 4x100m mixed medley in Tokyo. He also has two Olympic silver medals to his name.

China's Qin Haiyang awaits as the favourite in Paris after winning the 50, 100 and 200m breaststroke titles at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka.

"There's still a lot to come there," Peaty told BBC.

"This morning I was like, I'm actually so grateful for coming back here, and I didn't give up... we're coming back and I'm happy with that.

"I woke up today and it was like, I'm blessed, I'm healthy, I've got good talent and I just want to race the best in the world. That's a good job to have. You've got to put it in perspective."

Peaty arrives on the back of finishing third and winning bronze at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha back in February.

His victory in London on Tuesday was not only the fastest in the world in 2024, but his best time since winning gold at the Olympics.

The world-record holder is in the middle of a return to major competition having taking a break from the sport to look after his mental health as well as missing out on a medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and suffering a broken foot since his success in Tokyo.

