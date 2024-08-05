Olympics 2024: Keely Hodgkinson storms to 800m gold as Team GB win five medals on day 10 in Paris

Keely Hodgkinson lived up to her billing as pre-Olympic favourite by storming to an impressive gold in the women’s 800m, one of five medals won by Team GB on day 10 in Paris.

Hodgkinson produced a commanding performance to become the first British woman to win an Olympic 800m title since Dame Kelly Holmes in 2004, crossing the line in 1:56.72 to hold off a late push from Ethiopia's Tsige Duguma.

The 22-year-old, who took silver in Tokyo and has also had to settle for second in back-to-back World Championships, grabbed the halfway lead and never relinquished top spot on her way to a career-defining victory.

Image: Keely Hodgkinson moved up from fifth to first during the opening lap before staying ahead of the chasing pack

Hodgkinson's gold was one of two won by Team GB on Monday, with Great Britain breaking the world record multiple times in the women's team sprint to claim a first cycling gold of the Games.

There were two medals won in the canoe slalom kayak finals, one silver and one bronze, with the triathlon mixed relay team also picking up bronze earlier in the day after initially thinking they had finished second.

Where else were Team GB medals won?

Great Britain's long-awaited return to the women's team sprint battle at an Olympic Games ended with gold as Emma Finucane, Katy Marchant and Sophie Capewell broke the world record three times on a perfect night.

After failing to even qualify in this event since London 2012, Team GB set a new benchmark in every round, going fastest in qualifying at 45.472 seconds before posting 45.338 in the next round.

Team GB then registered a time of 45.186 seconds in the final, seeing them beat New Zealand by five tenths of a second to claim Britain's first ever Olympic women's team sprint medal.

Elsewhere, Joe Clarke went into the men's kayak cross as a heavy favourite, with three world titles to his name, but had to settle for second throughout in a relatively straightforward four-man final behind Finn Butcher of New Zealand.

That silver came moments after Kimberely Woods won bronze in the women's event, having dropped from first to fourth after a mistake before the disqualification of Germany's Elena Lilik.

The other medal saw Great Britain's triathlon mixed relay team fall short in their bid to retain their Olympic title, with their result downgraded from silver to bronze after an administrative mix-up.

Image: Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day Ten Great Britain's Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Samuel Dickinson and Beth Potter with their bronze medals following the Mixed Relay Triathlon at the Pont Alexandre III on the tenth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Game

Beth Potter crossed the line with American Taylor Knibb just behind Germany's Laura Lindemann, and Britain were initially given second only for a closer look at the photo finish to cause officials to realise their error.

What else happened in athletics?

Dina Asher-Smith bounced back from 100m heartbreak to snap up a place in the Olympic 200m final, finishing second behind American Gabby Thomas in her semi-final.

Asher-Smith - reduced to tears after missing out on Saturday's 100m final - progressed with a time of 22.31 seconds, while Darryl Neita also made it through to the final after finishing second in the third semi-final.

Image: Dina Asher-Smith is one of two Brits through to the women's 200m final

Neita, who missed out on 100m bronze by just four hundredths of a second, snapped up the second spot in 22.24 behind American Brittany Brown. Team GB's Bianca Williams missed out despite posting her season best to finish fourth in her heat.

Sprinter Zharnel Hughes withdrew from the men's 200m heats due to a hamstring issue, having skipped the European and British championships with a similar issue before failing to qualify for the men's 100m final.

British medal favourite Molly Caudery crashed out of the women's pole vault qualification session with a no mark, having elected to skip the 4.40m height attempt and then failing to clear all three tries at the 4.55m mark.

Caudery had earlier consoled team-mate Holly Bradshaw, the bronze medal winner in Tokyo, who also failed to progress - in her final Games - after being unable to make 4.40.

