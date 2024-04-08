The Bench with Jenna and Jon

Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin chat all things rugby league with the big names from Super League and beyond.
Catch up on the latest news from around the clubs and listen out for Jenna and Jon's extended interviews.
Subscribe now on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker
Spreaker
This content is provided by Spreaker, which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only.