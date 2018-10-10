Godolphin stalwart Hawkbill retired

Hawkbill - fantastic servant for Godolphin

Charlie Appleby hailed Hawkbill a "wonderful racehorse" after confirming his retirement from racing.

The five-year-old son of Kitten's Joy won 10 of his 24 career starts, including two triumphs at the highest level.

He first struck Group One gold in the 2016 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and was a dominant winner of this year's Dubai Sheema Classic.

Appleby told www.godolphin.com: "He was a wonderful racehorse, who will be remembered for bringing Moulton Paddocks to the international stage.

"He was an ambassador for Godolphin, who gave everybody connected with him immense pleasure. He was hugely popular in the yard.

"Now, he is set to enjoy a well-deserved retirement."

Hawkbill raced in six countries over four seasons and was last seen finishing down the field when favourite for the Northern Dancer Turf Stakes at Woodbine in Canada last month.