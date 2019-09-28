Frankie Dettori lands Lord North Cambridgeshire gamble at Newmarket

Lord North (left) ridden by Frankie Dettori

Lord North landed a significant gamble in the hands of Frankie Dettori to win the bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket.

The John Gosden-trained gelding came from way off the pace to beat his 29 rivals in convincing fashion in the nine-furlong cavalry charge, after just four previous races.

It was the same trainer/jockey combination that were successful with Wissahickon last year.

Sent off the 9-2 favourite after being available at 10-1 in the morning, Lord North was towards the rear of the near-side group in the early stages, where Majestic Dawn was to the fore.

Beringer (16-1), who helped make the running on the far side, kicked for home some way out, but he was steadily reeled in by Dettori on Lord North, who ultimately won cosily, by three-quarters of a length.

The pair pulled four lengths clear of Good Birthday in third, with Mordin - runner-up in this race months ago - three-quarters of a length away in fourth.