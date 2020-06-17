Sir Busker swoops late to win Silver Royal Hunt Cup

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy opened his account for Royal Ascot 2020 with victory aboard Sir Busker in the Silver Royal Hunt Cup.

A big field of 22 runners went to post for the straight-mile opener on day two of the showpiece meeting, with Maydanny and Ouzo the joint-favourites at 4-1.

The former managed to battle his way to the front in the group that raced on the far side of the track, but it became clear racing inside the final furlong that the near-side group held a clear advantage.

The William Knight-trained Sir Busker was a 12-1 shot off the back of a narrow victory at Newcastle a fortnight ago and finished with gusto to get up and score by three-quarters of a length from Salayel.

Alternative Fact and Almufti finished third and fourth respectively.

Knight said: "When he won at Newcastle that was my first runner from our new yard at Newmarket. That morning my father (Martin) died so this horse has a big emotional bond to me. Now I've had my first Royal Ascot winner he's even more special to me."

Sky Sports Racing is the only place to watch every race from Royal Ascot with the first race each day exclusively live.