Lord North wins Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot

Lord North produced a memorable turn of foot to spring a minor surprise with victory in the Group One Prince Of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Stepping up to Group One company for the first time, last year's Cambridgeshire winner bridged the gap in some style.

John Gosden's charge had looked good when winning the Group Three Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Haydock earlier this month - but this was even better as he destroyed a quality field.

Bangkok made the running with Addeybb and Japan close up, while James Doyle was happy to sit Lord North (5-1) at the rear of the seven runners.

At one point in the straight, all seven had a chance but Lord North put the race to bed with a taking burst of acceleration in the final furlong.

Galloping on strongly, he had three and three-quarter lengths in hand over Addeybb. Barney Roy was third, with short-priced favourite Japan having to settle for fourth.

Sky Sports Racing is the only place to watch every race from Royal Ascot with the first race each day exclusively live