Josh Moore: Jockey 'further stabilised' in hospital and considered for back surgery after Haydock fall

Josh Moore's condition has been "further stabilised" in hospital and the jockey is now being considered for back surgery following his serious fall at Haydock.

Moore remains sedated on a ventilator in critical care with treatment to his injuries complicated and delayed by a 'serious chest infection'.

Moore suffered a broken femur, as well as broken ribs, a punctured lung and damage to his lower back after falling from Gleno on April 16. The 30-year-old underwent successful surgery on his broken leg last week.

Providing an update on the rider's condition on Monday, the Injured Jockeys Fund said in a statement: "Josh's condition has further stabilised today and whilst still sedated on a ventilator in Critical Care at Aintree Hospital, he can now be considered for surgery on his back at the nearby Walton Centre.

"The Moore Family are very grateful for the support and good wishes they have received from the industry at this difficult time."

This is the second time this season that Moore has sustained a serious injury, with the rider missing a huge chunk of the campaign following a serious back injury in October.