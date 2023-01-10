Today on Sky Sports Racing: Bold bid expected from Bold Endeavour and Nico De Boinville

Bold Endeavour was just way too good on stable debut at Leicester last time and will be expected to make it two from two at Doncaster before moving further up the ladder; Southwell hosts some good all-weather action this evening, live on Sky Sports Racing
Monday 9 January 2023 13:52, UK
Nicky Henderson’s Bold Endeavour is the star act on an excellent Tuesday card at Doncaster, with the seven-year-old improving rapidly for the Seven Barrows team.
Bold Endeavour made a very smart stable debut for the Nicky Henderson team and could well take the feature Sky Bet Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (1:50) before moving on to bigger and better things.
The seven-year-old was wildly impressive when bolting up at Leicester, and takes on some slightly more unexposed rivals here.
Sam Thomas' Skytastic certainly has a bit to improve on, having disappointed on chase debut whilst Famous Bridge is an intriguing runner over fences for Nicky Richards and the late Trevor Hemmings.
If you've managed to navigate the earlier heat, the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap Hurdle (3:00) will take a serious amount of solving, with 16 runners in a wide-open race.
The unexposed Maclaine could well go off favourite for the Oliver Sherwood team, having won last time at Fontwell and has form behind the likes of Walking On Air.
Three more last-time-out winners also run though, with Tommy Cullen, Ant Bridgie and Okavango Delta all chasing back-to-back successes.
The Spreadex Sports £300 Spread Betting Cashback Handicap (7:00) has nine runners and you certainly couldn't rule out any of them with plenty of good form on show.
Exciting young jockey Billy Loughnane is probably the place to start, given he rides all-weather specialist Intervention for the Mick Appleby team.
Adam Farragher takes 3lb off the back of Spirit Of Nguru for William Haggas, who makes plenty of appeal given the cheekpieces remain in place.
