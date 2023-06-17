Royal Ascot: 1000 Guineas heroines Mawj and Tahiyra set for Coronation Stakes rematch

Mawj and Tahiyra remain in the running for a Royal Ascot rematch after featuring in the nine fillies to stand their ground for the Coronation Stakes on Friday.

Saeed bin Suroor's Mawj was a popular winner of the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, providing a welcome return to the big stage for her trainer, who has enjoyed so many great days in the past.

A daughter of Exceed And Excel, Mawj held off Tahiyra by a determined half-length under Oisin Murphy - form well advertised when the Dermot Weld-trained runner-up lifted the Irish equivalent at the Curragh.

Aidan O'Brien still has Breeders' Cup winner Meditate in contention, after she finished sixth at Newmarket and immediately behind Tahiyra at the Curragh.

Jackie Oh is another for Ballydoyle, with Mammas Girl (Richard Hannon), Queen For You (John and Thady Gosden), Remarquee (Ralph Beckett), Sounds Of Heaven (Jessica Harrington) and Comhra (Jim Bolger) also in the mix.

Image: Chris Hayes celebrates a Classic victory in the Irish 1000 Guineas on Tahiyra

Star attraction in the 16 left for the Commonwealth Cup promises to be O'Brien's Little Big Bear, who showed he is set to be a real force over sprinting trips when winning at Haydock, having returned to action over a mile in the 2000 Guineas.

In the 20-strong King Edward VII Stakes, all eyes will be on King Of Steel - second only to Auguste Rodin in the Derby.

Image: King Of Steel (right) chases home Derby winner Auguste Rodin

Among the rivals to Roger Varian's charge could be Arrest, who was sent off favourite at Epsom for Frankie Dettori and the Gosdens, but failed to handle the track on the fast ground and finished down the field in 10th place.

Dubai Mile (ninth), Adelaide River (eighth), Artistic Star (seventh), Military Order (14th) and San Antonio (11th) also ran at Epsom and could return next week.