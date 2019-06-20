Friday Tips for Royal Ascot

Ten Sovereigns beats Jash in the Middle Park

Ashley Iveson makes Jash his best bet at Royal Ascot on Friday and he has a tip for every race.

Simon Crisford's patience with Jash can be rewarded with victory in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

The Kodiac colt looked every inch a top-class prospect in winning his first two starts at Newmarket and Salisbury last season, and there was nothing wrong with his half-length second to Ten Sovereigns on his final juvenile appearance in the Middle Park.

Ten Sovereigns is a hot favourite for Friday's six-furlong Group One, which is no surprise given he ran well for a long way in last month's 2000 Guineas - shaping as though a return to sprint distances would suit.

However, given how close he got to Ten Sovereigns last autumn, Jash looks the value call at far more attractive odds.

While many of his contemporaries were running in Guineas trials and the Guineas itself, Jash was kept off the track during the early spring before making a winning return to action in the King Charles II Stakes at Newmarket.

That form received a timely boost last weekend when the runner-up Azano won a Group Three in France.

Crisford's charge can be expected to have improved significantly for that first outing of the year - and with the drop back in distance not a major concern on a stiff track like Ascot, a bold bid is anticipated.

It is difficult to oppose dual Guineas heroine Hermosa in the other Group One on the card - the Coronation Stakes.

Aidan O'Brien's filly was something of a surprise winner of the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, but proved there was no fluke about that performance when dominating from the front in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh.

Given she looks sure to go further in time, the testing nature of Ascot should suit her ideally - and she looks well placed to complete the same treble as another Ballydoyle star, Winter, managed a couple of seasons ago.

Daahyeh gets the nod in the opening Albany Stakes.

The Bated Breath filly looked well above average when making a winning debut at Newmarket last month, and the form has been well advertised since by the runner-up Raffle Prize.

Private Secretary can provide John Gosden with a fourth success in the King Edward VII Stakes.

Japan is the clear standard-setter after being beaten just half a length into third in the Investec Derby at Epsom - but whether he can re-produce that performance less than three weeks later must be open to some question.

Private Secretary has been brought along more steadily, but has won each of his three starts this season and was value for a good bit more than the official winning margin on his latest outing in the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood.

This looks the ideal next port of call for a horse who is clearly still on an upward curve.

Lady Madison could provide Richard Hughes with his first Royal Ascot winner as a trainer in the Sandringham Stakes.

She won in some style at Windsor in April and is at the right end of the handicap for a race which has long been her target.

Arthurian Fame - two from two since joining Joseph O'Brien - is of significant interest in the Duke of Edinburgh Handicap.

SELECTIONS:

ROYAL ASCOT: 2.30 Daahyeh, 3.05 Private Secretary, 3.40 JASH (NAP), 4.20 Hermosa, 5.00 Lady Madison, 5.35 Arthurian Fame.

AYR: 5.55 Jackhammer, 6.30 Noble Prospector, 7.05 The Resdev Way, 7.40 Briardale, 8.10 Tommy G, 8.45 Prestbury Park, 9.15 Pudding Chare.

DOWN ROYAL: 5.45 Oscar Light, 6.15 Convara, 6.50 Rashaan, 7.20 Classic Escape, 7.55 Jurby, 8.30 Lets Go Again, 9.00 Centaur.

GOODWOOD: 5.50 Quick Breath, 6.20 Flash Henry, 6.55 Brasca, 7.30 Sapa Inca, 8.00 Kodiac Pride, 8.35 Cape Cavalli.

LIMERICK: 5.30 Tennesse Waltz, 6.00 Silent Look, 6.35 Kaftan, 7.10 Havana Breeze, 7.45 At Last, 8.15 Red Avenger, 8.50 Venezia.

MARKET RASEN: 1.50 Whiskey And Water, 2.20 Oksana, 2.55 Masteen, 3.30 Joly Maker, 4.05 Dieg Man, 4.45 Alexander The Grey, 5.20 Beyond The Pale.

NEWMARKET: 5.05 Zodiakos, 5.40 American Graffiti, 6.10 Al Namir, 6.45 Maqaadeer, 7.15 Pushmi Pullyu, 7.50 Agincourt, 8.25 Logician, 8.55 Lethal Angel.

REDCAR: 1.40 Six Gun, 2.10 Artois, 2.45 Cape Victory, 3.20 Robero, 3.55 Donncha, 4.35 Reasoned, 5.10 Brigadier.

DOUBLE: Jash and Hermosa.