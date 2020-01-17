Ascot Tips

Un De Sceaux - can strike at Ascot

Anita Chambers makes Un De Sceaux her best bet for Saturday and has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Un De Sceaux can turn around Sandown form with Defi Du Seuil and notch a fourth win in the Matchbook Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

Willie Mullins' charge is certainly in the veteran stage of his career at the age of 12 - but his neck defeat at the hands of his much younger rival in the Tingle Creek shows his ability and appetite remain undiminished.

Reappearing for the first time since dishing out a beating to Min at the Punchestown Festival, Un De Sceaux will surely have come on a bit for his first spin in 221 days.

His jumping was not foot-perfect that day, but the way he put his head down and battled against the race-fit Defi Du Seuil gives him every chance again here.

While Defi Du Seuil perhaps idled a bit on that occasion, Un De Sceaux thrives both at Ascot and on testing ground - which seems a given this weekend.

On what can be a good afternoon in Berkshire for the Irish raiding party, Magic Of Light can take home the bet365 Mares' Hurdle.

She won this race for Jessica Harrington last year before going on to post an excellent second to Tiger Roll in the Grand National and after a Newbury chase win last time out, she clearly remains in top form.

Thomas Darby switches disciplines in the Matchbook Holloway's Handicap Hurdle after failing to really find his stride in two starts over fences.

Second in the Supreme last year, Olly Murphy's charge has let himself down with his jumping in chase company, but can put himself back in the mix over hurdles here.

Goshen has won his two outings over obstacles by a total of 57 lengths and is the obvious choice in the Ascot IJF Ambassador Programme Juvenile Hurdle.

He has made all on each occasion and been eased down well before the line, so the sky really is the limit right now for Gary Moore's charge.

Midnight Tune can bring up the hat-trick in the Peter Marsh Handicap Chase at Haydock.

Anthony Honeyball has opted to take in this event rather than the mares' hurdle at Ascot and it is easy to see why given the manner of her win at Exeter before Christmas.

Having previously struck over three miles on heavy ground at Uttoxeter in November, Midnight Tune showed her versatility in switching back to two miles to win a trappy three-runner heat in the West Country.

A 3lb rise does not look too harsh and while she is at the bottom of the handicap, she seems on the upgrade and will certainly handle heavy conditions.

It will be a shock if Pentland Hills is beaten again in The New One Unibet Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson's runner won Grade One juvenile events at both Cheltenham and Aintree last spring, but looked in need of the run when fifth on his reappearance in the International Hurdle.

He raced far too keenly for his own good and was found out up the hill, but the run should have done him the world of good and he can get back on the Festival trail.

Windsor Avenue can get back on track in the Patrick Coyne Memorial Altcar Novices' Chase.

Brian Ellison's runner impressed on his first two runs, but was well beaten by Sam Spinner on his third outing at Doncaster.

However, he reportedly scoped dirty after that lacklustre effort and is worth another chance.

Yala Enki ran a cracker to finish third in the Welsh National on his first start for Paul Nicholls and a repeat of that should be good enough in the Weatherbys Portman Cup Chase at Taunton.

Katheefa is on a roll ahead of the Bet totetrifecta At totesport.com Handicap at Chelmsford.

The six-year-old has jumped 8lb in the ratings following wins at Tapeta at Wolverhampton and Fibresand at Southwell, but he has shown in the past he is just as capable on Polytrack when winning here last May.

While he is now on a career-high mark, Katheefa seemed to have a fair bit still up his sleeve on his most recent win and the handicapper might not yet have his measure.

Kyllachy Gala is another who comes into the Betway Handicap at Lingfield in winning form.

The seven-year-old seemed to enjoy his first crack at 12 furlongs around the Surrey track and the 6lb rise for what was a comfortable win might prove good value.

SELECTIONS:

ASCOT: 12.40 Goshen, 1.15 Nearly Perfect, 1.50 Magic Of Light, 2.25 Thomas Darby, 3.00 Espoir De Guye, 3.35 UN DE SCEAUX (NAP), 4.05 Falco Blitz.

CHELMSFORD: 4.45 Sugar Plum Fairy, 5.15 Lexington Dash, 5.45 Dreaming Away, 6.15 Katheefa, 6.45 Holiday Magic, 7.15 Ultimate Avenue, 7.45 Say Nothing.

HAYDOCK: 12.55 Serious Ego, 1.30 Windsor Avenue, 2.05 Edwardstone, 2.40 Midnight Tune, 3.15 Pentland Hills, 3.45 Billingsley, 4.15 Dr Des.

LINGFIELD: 12.00 Subliminal, 12.30 Attain, 1.00 Kyllachy Gala, 1.35 Maqboola, 2.10 Taste The Nectar, 2.45 Morning Fury, 3.20 Lalania, 3.50 Dreamboat Annie.

NAVAN: 12.45 Floueur, 1.20 Rekindled, 1.55 The Bosses Oscar, 2.30 Bobbie The Dazzler, 3.05 Minella Indo, 3.40 Wake Up Early, 4.10 Don't Tell Allen.

TAUNTON: 1.05 My Lady Grey, 1.40 Christopher Robin, 2.15 Oscars Moonshine, 2.50 Yala Enki, 3.25 Mr Antolini, 3.55 Troubled Soul, 4.25 Graces Order.

DOUBLE: Un De Sceaux and Midnight Tune.