Catalans vs Salford: Max Whitley insists the Dragons cannot rely on their home form for success

Matt Whitley insists Catalans Dragons cannot rely on their home form if they are to challenge for the Super League title this season.

The Dragons, who have traditionally struggled on their trips to England, had high hopes of a top-five finish after lifting the Challenge Cup in 2018 but their old failing has resurfaced so far with defeats in both of their away matches.

However, they followed up their home win over Huddersfield with a notable victory over Warrington in Perpignan last Saturday and will be looking to extend their 100 per cent record at Stade Gilbert Brutus when Salford are the visitors on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action.

3:16 Watch highlights as Catalans Dragons beat Warrington Wolves 23-22 in Saturday's Super League clash Watch highlights as Catalans Dragons beat Warrington Wolves 23-22 in Saturday's Super League clash

"Our away form is something we're looking to fix," said Whitley. "We can't rely on our home form to get us through the rest of the season.

"To get the win over Warrington was massive for us. They were putting a lot of teams to bed quite convincingly.

"We're not taking Salford lightly because they've started the season decently as well."

Sam Tomkins' move to Catalans Dragons attracted plenty of attention

Forward Whitley, whose signing by the Dragons was overshadowed by those of bigger-name English recruits Sam Tomkins and Matty Smith, has settled well in the south of France, where he is due to become a father before the end of the month.

He said: "It's a proper working-class town. The Catalans fans are very passionate people and they love their rugby over here.

"It's great to see them on my side rather than being on the receiving end. To win the Challenge Cup last year was massive for them and they're hoping for big things again this year."

Veteran Australian forward Greg Bird is set to make his first appearance of the season for the Catalans after recovering from a broken thumb while Salford coach Ian Watson has drafted ex-Widnes forward Adam Lawton into his squad for the first time after losing Tyrone McCarthy with a knee injury.

Tackler Ed Chamberlain could make his first appearance of the season for Salford

Whitley, meanwhile, is delighted to see his old club Widnes brought back from the brink.

"It's not nice what's happened at Widnes, I wouldn't wish it on any team but they've got through to the other side and I hope they can kick on," he said.

"They're a big club with a proud history."

Salford have made a promising start to the season with three wins from their opening five matches although they were beaten 26-4 at home to St Helens last weekend.

2:29 Highlights of St Helens' victory over Salford as they maintained their 100 per cent start to the new season Highlights of St Helens' victory over Salford as they maintained their 100 per cent start to the new season

Centre Ed Chamberlain is named in the squad and could make his first competitive appearance of the 2019 season after recovering from injury.

Winger Jake Bibby is also looking to make his first start of the season. Forward Mark Flanagan will be hoping to come back into the side along with back-rower George Griffin who missed last week's defeat after pulling up in the warm-up.

Prop forward Lee Mossop misses the game after picking an injury against St Helens.