Hull KR v Hull FC: Black and Whites eager to put poor 2018 behind them, says Danny Houghton

Hull captain Danny Houghton admits his side are still hurting from their depressing finish to last season as they prepare to launch their 2019 Betfred Super League campaign.

The Black and Whites will be looking to halt an 11-match losing run when they take on local rivals Hull KR in their opening match at KCOM Craven Park on Friday night, live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.

"It was a long old slog for us last year, it didn't go to plan," Houghton said, "It's about putting that to bed but making sure it stings a little bit.

"That's showed with what we've achieved in pre-season. The boys have come in and had a real good dig and hopefully we've put some good foundations in place to kick us on for 2019."

Rovers will be hoping to prolong their neighbours' misery but veteran half-back Danny McGuire says they will read little into the losing run of Lee Radford's men.

"They had a few injuries at the back end of last year," McGuire said. "We definitely won't be looking too deep into that.

"Hull are littered with quality. They've got some great players and a great coach in Radders."

Lee Radford's side are still feeling the full force of last season's injury crisis. The likes of Josh Bowden (knee), Fetuli Talanoa (knee), Joe Westerman (knee) and Chris Green (Achilles) miss out, as do former KR half-back Albert Kelly (shoulder), Liam Harris (back) and Lewis Bienek (ankle).

In better news, Marc Sneyd could feature in Super League for the first time since July after recovering from a knee injury, while Matty Dawson-Jones could make his competitive debut for the Airlie Birds and Jordan Thompson could feature for the Black and Whites in Super League for the first time since returning to the club.

Meanwhile, Danny Addy is set to make his first Super League appearance for Hull KR after suffering an injury last year in pre-season.

Hull KR are hoping to set a new stadium record, topping the 12,090 for the Good Friday derby last year, and have covered the pitch to protect it against frost.

Hull KR 19-man squad: Danny Addy, Chris Atkin, Ben Crooks, Will Dagger, Josh Drinkwater, Mitch Garbutt, James Greenwood, Craig Hall, Weller Hauraki, Jimmy Keinhorst, George Lawler, Tommy Lee, Kane Linnett, Mose Masoe, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Ryan Shaw, Joel Tomkins, Junior Vaivai.

Hull FC 19-man squad: Matty Dawson-Jones, Bureta Faraimo, Brad Fash, Josh Griffin, Dean Hadley, Danny Houghton, Jordan Lane, Danny Langtree, Jez Litten, Sika Manu, Masi Matongo, Mark Minichiello , Mickey Paea, Jamie Shaul, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Jordan Thompson, Carlos Tuimavave, Danny Washbrook.