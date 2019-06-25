Hull KR vs Hull FC Super League team news

Danny Houghton wants Hull FC to focus on themselves for the derby at Hull KR

Danny Houghton wants Hull FC to keep the focus on themselves as they prepare to face bitter cross-city rivals Hull Kingston Rovers at KCOM Craven Park on Thursday evening, live on Sky Sports.

The honours are even between the teams from the west and east of the city so far in 2019, with Rovers edging the opening match of the season 18-16 followed by the Black and Whites running out 56-12 winners on Good Friday.

Lee Radford's side ran up a half-century of points in last Saturday's victory away to Catalans Dragons as well, making it four wins on the bounce, and hooker Houghton emphasised the need to take the same approach when they make the short trip to Rovers for this week's derby.

"They're always tough, especially going to their place, it's pretty hostile and the fans get right on their side," Houghton said. "We just have to worry about us.

"We've concentrated on us a lot over the past five or six weeks and talked about our strengths rather than worrying about the opposition and if we can keep doing that and keep performing like we have done, I'm sure we'll be alright.

"We've got to take something from that to come to France and put 50 on them. To be so dominant like we were, with what's coming up on Thursday night, it was massive for us."

Carlos Tuimavave is set to make his long-awaited return for Hull FC in Thursday's game, having recovered from the Achilles injury which has sidelined him since the end of April.

Mark Minichiello is back in head coach Radford's 19-man squad too and will make his 400th career appearance if he features against Rovers.

The hosts have two players returning from injury as well, with head coach Tony Smith bringing experienced half-back Danny McGuire and prop Mitch Garbutt back into the fold.

Recent loan signings Daniel Murray, Harvey Livett and Luis Johnson are included again after making their debuts in last Thursday's defeat away to London Broncos and Smith believes they have already added to the Rovers squad.

"I thought they added more to us and each one of them probably hasn't had a lot of rugby league in recent times, so they'll be better for the run-out," Smith said. "They gave us some good energy and depth."

That 26-24 defeat to the Broncos left Rovers bottom of Super League going into the derby clash, but Smith took encouragement from some aspects of the display and wants to see more of that against their cross-city rivals.

3:22 Watch highlights as Hull FC recorded their biggest win over rivals Hull KR on Good Friday Watch highlights as Hull FC recorded their biggest win over rivals Hull KR on Good Friday

"I wanted us to ask a few more questions in that first half," Smith said. "We showed when we play rugby league what we're capable of."

Hull Kingston Rovers 19-man squad: Chris Atkin, Ben Crooks, Josh Drinkwater, Mitch Garbutt, Craig Hall, Weller Hauraki, Luis Johnson, George Lawler, Tommy Lee, Kane Linnett, Harvey Livett, Danny McGuire, Mose Masoe, Robbie Mulhern, Daniel Murray, Adam Quinlan, Ryan Shaw, Joel Tomkins

Hull FC 19-man squad: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Josh Bowden, Dean Hadley, Mark Minichiello, Westerman, Jake Connor, Chris Green, Brad Fash, Sika Manu, Mickey Paea, Ratu Naulago, Andre Savelio