Super League Hull Kingston Rovers vs London Broncos Sky Live Super League preview

Danny Ward and the Broncos are in a familiar situation ahead of Friday's game with Hull KR

As you walk up the stairs to the first floor offices in the pavilion of London Broncos' Trailfinders Sports Ground home, you see a huge picture of the team celebrating last year's Million Pound Game triumph.

It is a reminder of how the Broncos overcame the odds to defeat Toronto Wolfpack in Canada in the 2018 promotion decider, along with how they got to that point in the first place after needing to win both of their remaining games to make the Qualifiers and again to reach the aforementioned decider.

Nearly 12 months later, the team find themselves needing two victories from their two remaining matches again - this time to avoid relegation to the Championship after just one year back in Super League.

Broncos head coach Danny Ward is therefore aiming to use last year's experiences as his side enter must-win territory once more.

"We've been in knock-out football situations before, we've had some must-win games and that's what experience does for you," Ward said.

"You've got to tap into that experience, you know what it feels like and you know what it's going to take.

"We've got to draw on those experiences for the lads who were in that Million Pound Game and again show them the hard work we went through was for these moments now."

2:49 Watch highlights as Leeds all but ensured they are out of the relegation battle with a vital victory over the Broncos. Watch highlights as Leeds all but ensured they are out of the relegation battle with a vital victory over the Broncos.

The first of those matches is this Friday away to Hull Kingston Rovers, live on Sky Sports, and the Broncos head to KCOM Craven Park having won one and lost one against the Robins so far in 2019.

One man who knows all about what is waiting in store for the Londoners is Kieran Dixon, who spent two seasons playing for Rovers before returning to his hometown club for his second spell in 2017.

During that time the winger scored 28 tries in 39 appearances, along with featuring in the 2016 Challenge Cup final, with the memories of playing in front of big crowds and the derbies with cross-city rivals Hull FC being fond memories.

"It was a lot different to what I'm used to," Dixon said. "Obviously I had a lot of growing up to do, leaving here and going up there.

Kieran Dixon has some fond memories from his spell with Hull KR

"I was on my own and still young - not that I grew up too much, but I grew up just enough - but the rugby was awesome.

"To go from here, where you've got a loyal fan-base but not the biggest, to playing in a stadium with six or 7,000 people every week was eye-opening and the first Hull Derby was something I'll never forget.

"They were incredible games and I'm glad I played in a few of them, but I'm glad to be back home now."

Ward will find himself up against one of his former mentors in Hull KR head coach Tony Smith, who was in charge at Leeds Rhinos when the Broncos boss was making his way as a young prop at Headingley.

Matt Parcell is one of three players returning to Hull KR's squad for the clash with the Broncos

Smith has made three changes to Rovers' 19-man squad from last Saturday's 24-6 win away to Catalans Dragons which lifted the team two points clear of the bottom-placed Broncos, with Craig Hall, Mitch Garbutt and Matt Parcell returning after spells out injured.

Victory on Friday will secure the Yorkshire side's place in Super League for 2020 and would be the perfect way for Smith to top off a week which saw him agree a new three-year contract with the club.

"He's a fantastic coach, probably one of the best I've worked with," Ward said. "He was huge for my game coming through at Leeds, he helped me so much and he's a quality coach.

"He's certainly brought some stability there and they've obviously seen a lot of progression because he's just signed a new contract, which is great for Hull KR to know where they're going to be with Tony and I'm sure he'll continue to drive them to be one of the top clubs.

1:07 Watch highlights from Hull KR's win away to Catalans Dragons Watch highlights from Hull KR's win away to Catalans Dragons

"But hopefully we'll get the job done Friday night."

Ward has made just one change to the Broncos' 19-man squad from last Sunday's 36-10 defeat at home to Leeds Rhinos, with Daniel Hindmarsh replacing Mark Ioane.

Hull KR 19-man squad: Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Shaw, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Mose Masoe, Joel Tomkins, Weller Hauraki, Mitch Garbutt, Chris Atkin, Danny Addy, Kane Linnett, Josh Drinkwater, Will Dagger, Daniel Murray, Matt Parcell, Dean Hadley, Kyle Trout

London Broncos 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Guy Armitage, Eddie Battye, Rob Butler, James Cunningham, Kieran Dixon, Matty Fozard, Matt Gee, Daniel Hindmarsh, Elliot Kear, Olsi Krasniqi, Brock Lamb, Will Lovell, Nathan Mason, Ryan Morgan, Jay Pitts, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates