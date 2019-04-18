Hull v Hull KR: Jake Connor relishing Easter derby

Jake Connor of Hull FC.

England international Jake Connor is bracing himself for a ferocious opening to the 234th Hull derby on Good Friday.

Connor, who missed Hull's opening-round defeat at Hull KR in February through suspension, returned from a five-match injury absence last weekend to help them pull off a thrilling win at Catalans Dragons which puts them in good spirits for the big one.

"We're coming into the Easter period with a bit of confidence on the back of that," Connor said.

"But form goes out of the window in the derby, certainly for the first 20 minutes when it's tuck-it-up-your-jumper time and see who comes through the other side.

Hull FC vs Hull K R Live on

"The derby is everything it's built up to be. You've got a lot of pressure on you from the fans, you're desperate to get the win.

"They're going to be out to take our heads off and likewise for the first 20 minutes and then hopefully the game opens up for us outside backs."

Hull are handily placed in Super League after winning their last five away matches but Connor is wary of a Rovers side led by evergreen half-back Danny McGuire.

"The way people see things, apparently we've had a bad year but we're sat joint third and we haven't had our full-strength team out once this year so there's exciting things to come," he said.

"But we're expecting a tough game. They've put a good team together. They've still got Danny McGuire who's steering the ship and a few good strike players."

Hull are boosted by the return of props Scott Taylor and Masi Matongo from injury and Mickey Paea from suspension, while 18-year-olds Connor Wynne and Jack Brown could both play in their first derby after keeping their places in coach Lee Radford's 19-man squad.

Connor wary of Danny McGuire

Hull KR have prop Lee Jewitt and hooker Shaun Lunt back from injury, while another front rower, Mitch Garbutt, is also expected to play having missed last week's Challenge Cup win over Leigh with a knee injury. Winger Will Oakes is recalled in place of the suspended Ryan Shaw.

Hull FC: Jake Connor, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin Jack Logan, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Danny Houghton, Mark Minichiello, Sika Manu, Mickey Paea, Scott Taylor, Masi Matongo, Dean Hadley, Jordan Lane, Gareth Ellis, Connor Wynne, Jack Brown, Joe Westerman

Hull KR 19-man squad: Craig Hall, Ben Crooks, Jimmy Keinhorst, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Shaun Lunt, Joel Tomkins, Weller Hauraki, Mitch Garbutt, Tommy Lee, Lee Jewitt, Chris Atkin, Junior Vaivai, Danny Addy, George Lawler, Kane Linnett, Josh Drinkwater, Will Oakes, Owen Harrison.