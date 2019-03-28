Hull FC v Warrington: Eddie Jones visit strengthens Wolves resolve

Eddie Jones, Jon Clarke, Steve Price, England assistant coaches Neal Hartley and Steve Borthwick at the Halliwell Jones Stadium this week

Warrington are hoping a few tips from England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones can help them maintain their challenge for a maiden Super League title.

Jones, along with assistants Steve Borthwick and Neal Hatley and former Warrington player and head of performance Jon Clarke, oversaw the Wolves' training session at the Halliwell Jones Stadium and spoke with the players and coaching staff ahead of Friday's trip to Hull FC.

England rugby union coach Eddie Jones in conversation with Steve Price

"It is another feather in our cap for England rugby union to want to visit our club and see how we run things here," said Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick.

"It is important that those within the sports industry share best practices and learn from each other in order to develop and grow, both for our players out on the pitch and our businesses off it.

"As a club, we are always open to new and innovative ideas in order to stay at the forefront of rugby league and visits such as this are invaluable.

Jones watches on during Warrington's training session with Clarke

"It was a pleasure to be able to return the gesture, with some of our performance team having gained a lot from previous visits down to them on their turf."

Warrington, who are two points behind leaders St Helens after winning six of their opening seven matches, beat Hull 80-10 in their last meeting towards the end of last season but coach Steve Price will not underestimate them.

"Hull have a strong nine, seven and six, as well as a strong forward pack," Price said. "We've got to remember we are going into their backyard.

"They like to throw the ball around too. It'll be about us executing our game plan and continuing to evolve as a team."

Hull captain Danny Houghton will make his 300th Super League appearance while coach Lee Radford is contemplating giving a debut to former Warrington forward Andre Savelio.

Danny Houghton will look to cap his 300th appearance with a win

Savelio, who has returned to England from a brief spell in the NRL with Brisbane, has not been named in Radford's 19-man squad but has been training with his new teammates for a week and a half and is on stand-by in case of injury.

Hull FC squad: Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Fetuli Talanoa, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Dean Hadley, Mark Minichiello, Joe Westerman, Jordan Thompson, Masi Matongo, Sika Manu, Jordan Lane, Mickey Paea, Hakim Miloudi, Jez Litten, Danny Washbrook

Warrington squad: Ryan Atkins, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker.