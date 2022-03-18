Super League: Salford Red Devils 26-12 Leeds Rhinos recap

Betfred Super League as it happenedFull time: Salford Red Devils 26-12 Leeds Rhinos (8pm kick-off)Watch live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pmSecond half: Brierley (77) puts seal on win for Salford | Taylor (72) powers over to increase Red Devils' lead | Atkin (68) finishes stunning attack to put Salford ahead | Martin (64) kicks first points of second half to extend lead | Tetevano (57) sent to sin-binFirst half: Sneyd cuts gap with penalty (40) | Handley (29) restores the Rhinos' lead | Sio's eighth of the season (18) gets Salford level | Oledzki's opportunist try (9) puts Rhinos aheadAlso tonight: Catalans Dragons 18-10 Hull Kingston Rovers (FT)Last night: Wigan Warriors 32-22 Castleford Tigers | ReactionSuper League fixtures | Standings | Live on Sky SportsFollow us on Twitter @SkySportsRL