Rugby League World Cup: England 42-18 France in Bolton recap

Rugby League World Cup LIVE!Full time: England 42-18 France (5pm)Second half: Romano (76) adds late consolation for France | Young returns interception (66) for his second try | Young (57) finishes as England attack from deep | Radley (51) gets in on the act | Whitehead (46) crashes over for EnglandFirst half: Pelissier (33) punishes England error | Mourgue magic (29) gets France on the board | Thompson (25) bursts away to score England's third | Hall (13) races over wide on left for second | Hall (7) opens scoring with 36th try for EnglandRLWC news blog | Results | Fixtures | StandingsFollow us on Twitter @SkySportsRL