Super League: Nu Brown red card overshadows Warrington Wolves win, Catalans Dragons rout London Broncos
A red card for Nu Brown overshadow Warrington Wolves' first win under Sam Burgess as they beat Hull FC 36-10; Catalans Dragons ran out 34-0 winners over London Broncos; Watch every match of the 2024 Betfred Super League season live on Sky Sports
