World Club Challenge: Wigan Warriors vs Penrith Panthers text commentary and video clips - as it happened
Follow all of the action from a sold-out DW Stadium as Betfred Super League champions Wigan Warriors and NRL champions Penrith Panthers go head to head to be crowned world champions; Watch live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm
This content is provided by , which may be using cookies and other technologies.
To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies.
You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable cookies or to allow those cookies just once.
You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options.
Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to cookies.
To view this content you can use the button below to allow cookies for this session only.