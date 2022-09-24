Super League Grand Final: How St Helens claimed record-breaking win

Super League Grand Final: St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos LIVE!The Grand Final is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena from 5pm, with kick off at 6pmFull time: St Helens 24-12 Leeds Rhinos (6pm)ST HELENS CLAIM HISTORIC FOURTH-STRAIGHT GRAND FINAL WINSecond half: Martin (71) gives Rhinos glimmer of hope | Percival (57) over to put Saints in control | Hurrell (45) grabs try for St Helens against former clubFirst half: Leeming (40) hits back for Rhinos just before break | Bennison (18) dives on ball for Saints' second | Lees (3) bursts through to put Saints aheadRL news blog | Rugby league on Sky | Follow us on Twitter @SkySportsRL